from the more-than-a-passing-interest dept.
Months-long lockdowns. Entire city populations herded through the streets for mandatory testing. The people of China could be forgiven for thinking they had seen it all during the coronavirus pandemic.
But now they face a new indignity: the addition of anal swabs — yes, you read that right — to the testing regimen for those in quarantine.
Chinese state media outlets introduced the new protocol in recent days, prompting widespread discussion and some outrage. Some Chinese doctors say the science is there. Recovering patients, they say, have continued to test positive through samples from the lower digestive tract days after nasal and throat swabs came back negative.
Yet for many, it seemed a step too far in government intrusions after a year and counting of a dignity-eroding pandemic.
"Everyone involved will be so embarrassed," one user in Guangdong province said Wednesday on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. In a Weibo poll, 80 percent of respondents said they "could not accept" the invasive method.
[...] The new protocol comes just over a year after the virus began spreading rapidly in the country. Chinese officials are worried about the approach of Lunar New Year next month, often called the world's largest annual migration. Some 3 billion trips are made over the holiday during a non-pandemic year, which means even a single silent coronavirus case could rapidly leapfrog across the nation.
Journal Reference:
Mei Sun, Dong Guo, Jing Zhang, et al. Anal swab as a potentially optimal specimen for SARS-CoV-2 detection to evaluate hospital discharge of COVID-19 patients [open], Future Microbiology (DOI: 10.2217/fmb-2020-0090)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 28, @10:42PM (4 children)
Given the behavior of China's government towards its citizens, I would think they would hardly notice. Oh, this is what the government is doing to us today? Okay. I guess it's not as bad as some other things they do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:20PM (1 child)
"Drop your pants to earn a social credit point"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:21PM
*to not lose a social credit point
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday January 28, @11:42PM
And some portion of the population is even ok with it [youtu.be].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:47PM
It's just turning the metaphorical reaming the Chinese government gives its people into a physical reaming.
At least it's a swab and not a 25 cm dildo.
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Thursday January 28, @10:48PM (2 children)
one story claimed the procedure only takes 10 seconds..
which is either very fast, or means they spend quite a while moving it about in there..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:40PM
Via the anus, you have to go really deep to reach the sinuses.
They probably work fast because they worry that somebody might vomit as the swab goes up the back of the throat and nose. That's a ticklish spot, plus the swap has been though all sorts of smelly shit before it gets there. It's got to be a real shock when they go all that distance in just 10 seconds.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday January 28, @11:52PM
actually "ouch" is the nose procedure.
There is an antigen procedure where they take your blood. Then there's the stick up your nose one - they shove it deep, they shove it far, it hurts, and they let it sit there to absorb the moist stuff. You can numb the pain of this second test if you do a line first, but you can put that in your ass too on a finger, so no difference. The issue with the test is you don't get a lot of virus.
After they get the sample, they dump it in a bath of food-chemicals which makes the covid RNA replicate hundreds of millions of times. Then they get a sample big enough for testing. If you get a large initial sample, the test is ready in hours - if you get a small one, they need to grow it in a test tube for days to get you the results. The problem is, RNA fragments are fragile (the reason the mRNA vaccines need to be stored super-cold and get destroyed in the body in a day). So if you don't have a lot of covid in you yet, possibly because you just got it, the test may come out negative. The more you get in the initial sample, the faster you get your results, and the more accurate those results are.
It appears they're able to get a larger initial sample from the ass. Simply because the nose hole fits a finger, while the ass hole fits something dick-sized, so they can put a really big cotton ball up there.
Here's the funny thing - why is anyone complaining? Women have no issue with something dick-sized in the ass, and men get a camera shoved up there to test for cancer. Ah, you say, but the cancer test is a choice, and they're trying to make the covid ass-test mandatory. I agree with that, but you get those from police and airport security when they check for drugs.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday January 28, @10:59PM (1 child)
All Chinese people walk funny with their hands on their ass...
(Score: -1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday January 28, @11:35PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday January 28, @10:59PM
It's not like they are suggesting every one gets a public anal probing in front of an audience, or? It's a medical procedure. I doubt it will be more embarrassing then having your temperature taken rectally, which is if I recall correctly considered to be the most accurate way to do it.
They could probably just give each patient a little plastic tube and some plastic sticks and a simple instruction paper of how to do the procedure in the privacy of their own home. They do it for a lot of intestinal diseases where they test the stool for various markers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:23PM
Testing rates skyrocket in San Francisco.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday January 28, @11:24PM
All the Chinese government has to do to elicit compliance is to threaten to lower the social credit [wikipedia.org] score of the citizens who don't comply. Give someone a choice between having their rectum invaded once and their life ruined forever, and they'll quickly find the courage to drop their pants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:26PM
Yuck, but so hot.