FreeBSD is designating i386 as a Tier 2 architecture starting with FreeBSD 13.0. The Project will continue to provide release images, binary updates, and pre-built packages for the 13.x branch. However, i386-specific issues (including SAs) may not be addressed in 13.x. The i386 platform will remain Tier 1 on FreeBSD 11.x and 12.x.

[...] The i386 (32-bit x86) architecture has been a substantial part of the FreeBSD Project's history and success. FreeBSD began with i386 as the only supported architecture, and the ease of availability of i386 computers was key to FreeBSD's growth and adoption. However, the computer industry and the x86 architecture have evolved over time. For at least the past decade, 64-bit x86 has been the dominant FreeBSD architecture both in terms of users and active development. The FreeBSD/i386 user base has steadily declined and is now on par with other Tier 2 architectures. As a result, the i386 architecture will be demoted to a Tier 2 architecture starting with FreeBSD 13.0.

[...] For FreeBSD 13.x, the FreeBSD project commits to providing release images, binary updates, and pre-built packages for i386. [...] The userland ABI will continue to be preserved in 13.x similar to other Tier 1 platforms.

For branches beyond 13.x (e.g. 14.x), the FreeBSD Project reserves the right to reduce the amount of [i386] support provided.