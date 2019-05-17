Last year, the Bulletin gave the clock a pessimistic push, moving it from two minutes to midnight to a mere 100 seconds to midnight. After a disastrous 2020, the clock remains at that position.

[...] The Bulletin livestreamed its 2021 announcement on Wednesday morning. Bulletin president and CEO Rachel Bronson called out an erosion of the belief in science and the globe's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.

"The lethal and fear-inspiring COVID-19 pandemic serves as a historic 'wake-up call,' a vivid illustration that national governments and international organizations are unprepared to manage the truly civilization-ending threats of nuclear weapons and climate change," said Bronson in a statement.

[...] The clock has been mostly inching toward doom over the last decade, but it doesn't move in only one direction. When it was first revealed, in 1947, it was set at seven minutes to midnight. At its most optimistic setting, in 1991, the clock showed 17 minutes to midnight.