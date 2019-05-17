from the Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock-Tick-Tock dept.
Doomsday Clock will stay at 100 seconds away from 'midnight' apocalypse:
Last year, the Bulletin gave the clock a pessimistic push, moving it from two minutes to midnight to a mere 100 seconds to midnight. After a disastrous 2020, the clock remains at that position.
[...] The Bulletin livestreamed its 2021 announcement on Wednesday morning. Bulletin president and CEO Rachel Bronson called out an erosion of the belief in science and the globe's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.
"The lethal and fear-inspiring COVID-19 pandemic serves as a historic 'wake-up call,' a vivid illustration that national governments and international organizations are unprepared to manage the truly civilization-ending threats of nuclear weapons and climate change," said Bronson in a statement.
[...] The clock has been mostly inching toward doom over the last decade, but it doesn't move in only one direction. When it was first revealed, in 1947, it was set at seven minutes to midnight. At its most optimistic setting, in 1991, the clock showed 17 minutes to midnight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 29, @11:45AM
When China decides it doesn't have enough videocards, rockets start to fly.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday January 29, @11:50AM (1 child)
Obviously, the clock will never catch up with 12 o'clock. It's the same chase that Achilles does with the turtle.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Friday January 29, @12:08PM
It's much simpler than that. When doomsday comes, there won't be anyone left to move the clock to the 12 o'clock position.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 29, @11:54AM
I have to admit, this whole "Doomsday Clock" has been one heck of a useful PR stunt. Over many decades as well.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday January 29, @11:55AM
While the original idea was attention-getting, this has become nothing more than a political toy. Originally, it was all about the potential for nuclear war. Now it is about whatever they feel like. There's a citation in Wikipedia that nicely sums it up: "Alex Barasch in Slate argues that "Putting humanity on a permanent, blanket high-alert isn't helpful when it comes to policy or science", and criticizes the Bulletin for neither explaining nor attempting to quantify their methodology."
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists...isn't. Scientists, that is, much less atomic scientists. When it was founded 70 years ago, it really was scientists expressing concern about nuclear weapons. Today? It's just another leftist lobbying organisation. Consider the governing board, which consists of: five management/economist types, an ex-governor of California, a public affairs weenie, a "creative consultant", a physician, a journalist, two attorneys, a psychologist, and an education consultant. Not a scientist in sight.
Someone once outlined the strategy:
That's the Bulletin in a nutshell.
