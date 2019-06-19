Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls antibiotic resistance "one of the biggest public health challenges of our time." Each year, about 2.8 million people in the U.S. are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria or fungi. More than 35,000 of them die, among an estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide.
At USC, scientists are working to build new lines of defense against the rise of powerful bacteria and fungi. They've turned the university into an epicenter for research as they race to develop new strategies and tools to counteract the growing threat.
"Antibiotic resistance is a naturally occurring phenomenon—it's been happening before we humans walked the earth. We're just making it worse," says Adam Smith, an environmental engineer at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering who studies the presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in our water supply. Microbes have gained such resilience through adaptation, he adds, that "we're quickly reaching a post-antibiotic world."
Used properly, antibiotics can knock out many bacterial infections, from strep throat to urinary tract infections. But the CDC estimates that at least 30% of antibiotic prescriptions in emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics are inappropriate. They're doled out for virus-caused health issues they can't fix, such as the flu or a common cold.
Says Nanda: "What's disappointing is why this has happened—the absence of a disciplined restriction around prescribing antibiotics."
[...] Jason Doctor, an expert in physician behavior and psychology at the USC Price School of Public Policy, calls prescribing antibiotic drugs a gray area because it's so often a judgment call. The best course of action to treat a patient may be unclear, he says, which can open the door to physician overprescribing.
[...] The CDC estimates 20% of antibiotic-resistant infections in humans annually are linked to agriculture. When people eat chicken and steak, they also might be eating drug-resistant bacteria if the food is tainted from poor processing or preparation during its farm-to-fork journey. But Marlène Maeusli, a Ph.D. candidate at the Keck School of Medicine, warns: "You can't think, 'I'm a vegetarian, so I'm safe.' Superbugs are everyone's responsibility—and risk."
[...] At USC, Nanda and a cross-disciplinary team monitor antibiotic use in the Keck Medicine hospital system. Some antibiotics can only be prescribed by Keck Medicine's infectious disease specialists, whereas others get special scrutiny once administered. Though Nanda sees progress, "changing behaviors doesn't happen overnight."
In the meantime, she wants medical science to explore alternative bacteria fighters, including advanced immunotherapies. Scientists are investigating the powers of bacteriophages, which are viruses that specialize in infecting and destroying bacteria. Chemists and engineers have their eyes on antimicrobial polymers that can kill drug-resistant bacteria in minutes, along with nanoparticles that selectively target certain bacteria.
The public has a role in prevention, too. Practice good hygiene. Demand healthier food practices. Avoid antibiotic overuse and get vaccinated. "Everyone can be their own best advocate," Nanda says. "Help create a culture of accountability and awareness."
