There's a Curious Effect Urban Trees Might Have on Depression, Study Finds:
There's already a long list of reasons to like trees, we know. Warding off depression could be the latest entry on that list, based on a study of 9,751 residents in Leipzig, Germany.
For a more consistent measure, researchers used antidepressant prescriptions rather than self-reporting to gauge the mental health of communities, and then cross-referenced these statistics with the numbers of street trees in each area.
They reported that more local foliage within 100 metres (328 feet) of the home was associated with a reduced likelihood of being prescribed antidepressants – findings that could be very useful indeed for city planners, health professionals, and governments.
The reduction in antidepressant use linked to street trees was particularly prominent in socioeconomically disadvantaged groups. While it's important not to take such findings too far, the results do hint that urban trees could act as a simple and affordable way of boosting mental health and assist in closing health inequality gaps across society.
"Our finding suggests that street trees – a small scale, publicly accessible form of urban greenspace – can help close the gap in health inequalities between economically different social groups," says environmental psychologist Melissa Marselle from De Montfort University in the UK.
[...] While the study has its limitations – not all depressed people are on antidepressants, for example, and there might be other factors at play affecting mental health – the stats show enough of a relationship to suggest that simply having street trees around is enough to improve the mood of an area as people go about their daily lives.
Melissa R. Marselle, Diana E. Bowler, Jan Watzema, et al. Urban street tree biodiversity and antidepressant prescriptions [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-79924-5)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 30, @11:53PM (1 child)
I know why, it's very simple!
It's easier to deal drugs (the illicit kind, not antidepressants ... well, those too, but I'm not talking about them) under / around trees as opposed to in plain sight.
Dealing drugs leads to less antidepressant use among a) the now-high formerly depressed and b) the now happy rich dealers. That also explains the raised significance in lower income neighbourhoods.
Hey, my theory not only explains all observations, it can also make additional predictions! Lets get funding for a study to test those!! :-D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @12:28AM
I'm afraid it's far more sinister than that.
This is all a conspiracy by the Arbor Day Foundation. I know, this sounds crazy, but hear me out.
The Arbor Day fanatics ("arborists") find areas without many trees, and target those areas for destruction. Urban areas are commonly chosen, mostly due to those lacking trees quite often, but also because people living in cities are half-mad to begin with and thus easier to influence. The arborists quietly sew chaos and disorder in these areas, in a long-term strategy to drive the people away from these places. After most of the population has fled, the urban landscape quickly "returns to nature" with plants -- especially trees -- growing up all around and through it. That's because the arborists come in and plant it all there themselves! The few people remaining do indeed see their depression decrease, because the arborists stop their spreading of anarchy once their trees have overtaken the place.
Look at the ruins of Detroit, one of their most heavily targeted areas. Trees everywhere, just the way those arborists like it. Soon, more areas where once humans lived will be given over to the trees, thanks to the implacable arborists ever working on their diabolical schemes. I know this to be true... for am I one of them!
Signed, Johnny Appleseed
(Score: 4, Interesting) by krishnoid on Saturday January 30, @11:55PM (5 children)
If there's anything to the broken windows theory [psychologytoday.com] that visible indicators of urban decay can causally/correlatively chain down to mental health issues, planting trees would be a good idea; after a certain size, they're mostly self-defending, self-sustaining, and self-repairing, which at least provides some visual contrast to a perception of "decay".
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday January 30, @11:59PM
Don't forget squirrels.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 31, @12:19AM (3 children)
Trees can be vandalized like anything else, whether its wet Krylon leaking into the roots or "El Pancho SUR XIII" and "LIL' SPEEZY" carved deep into the underbark; or illegals living in the canyons ripping off the branches and ripping up saplings for campfire wood. A mutilated and stained tree is much worse a sight than no tree at all.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday January 31, @12:25AM (2 children)
I guess, if your visual field is mostly populated by the trunk/bark and not the canopy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @12:39AM (1 child)
EF's bark is worse than his blight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @12:48AM
Here it's the suburban deer that ruin new trees. We thought ours were well established after quite a few years and took the protective sleeve off the trunk. Next winter some deer (rutting?) rubbed right through the bark, leaving a big scar & future weak spot in the tree. Now there is permanent chicken wire there, ugly but effective.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 30, @11:57PM (4 children)
The linking factor is money. If you have money, you live near trees. If you have money, you aren't depressed. Can't believe these dumb Nazis missed that.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday January 31, @12:01AM (1 child)
From TFS:
"The reduction in antidepressant use linked to street trees was particularly prominent in socioeconomically disadvantaged groups."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @12:18AM
Exactly... socioeconomically disadvantaged groups do better when they get a job, earn some money and move to nice neighborhoods.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 31, @12:14AM
That's news to me, I've seen even in California and Arizona (probably also a lot in New Mexico) lots of big McMansion farms out in the desert away from any trees. Maybe a palm tree or two along the main drag, but those don't count. We'd be seeing a lot more Californians bailing to Phoenix if only there were trees there, but unfortunately Phoenix is just a huge concrete slab.
On the other hand, I'm a poorfag but my neighborhood has plenty of trees -- but the city has decided to place a couple of multi-story monstrosities they claim will be "affordable housing" right in the middle of my 'hood. Unsurprisingly, all the Jewish trust-fund babies and boomers who own here are objecting to it. They all voted for affordable housing and limitless immigration, they just thought that affordable housing and diversity were fine as long as it wasn't near them. Hopefully I'll be here long enough to gawk and laugh at the sell-fest when suckers from New York and New Jersey go all-in and learn the hard way that they jumped into what they just escaped, and those escaping from here won't be welcome in the best-kept secrets miles up the road, much less in nicer neighboring states. I doubt the trees in my hood will last another 5 years, they will be either felled by developers or tagged-up and dead from abuse and neglect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @12:24AM
Correlation of anybody you glance at and image bad motives to be Nazis indicates poor mental health.