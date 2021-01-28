from the believe-it-when-you-see-it dept.
General Motors Says It Will Stop Making Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035:
General Motors announced Thursday that it will stop making gas-powered cars and trucks and exclusively produce zero-emissions vehicles by 2035, upending the American automaker's decadeslong reputation for producing gas-guzzling SUVs. GM's articulation of an electric future is a seismic shift for the auto industry, particularly the American auto industry, which had lagged behind competitors in the transition to more environmentally-friendly makes and models.
GM said the goal of phasing out petroleum-powered cars and trucks over the next decade and a half in favor of electric and possibly hydrogen-powered vehicles is part of its larger ambition of going carbon neutral in its global production by 2040. "General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world," CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole."
Previously: California Bans New Internal Combustion Engines, Starting in 2035
California bans new internal combustion engines, starting in 2035:
On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring that all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state from 2035 be zero-emissions vehicles. Additionally, all drayage trucks—the ones that move containers around at places like the Port of Los Angeles—must also go emissions free by this date, as well as off-road vehicles and equipment. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles get an extra decade to comply, but by 2045 these too must ditch internal combustion engines.
Although this is the first such ICE ban in the United States, Governor Newsom is following in the footsteps of policymakers in Europe, China, and elsewhere. In 2016, Paris, Madrid, Athens, and Mexico City announced bans on new diesel vehicles from 2025. The same year, Germany's Bundesrat voted to outlaw new ICE vehicles from 2030, although this was not a binding resolution.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 31, @04:30AM (1 child)
Well, they'd goddamn better have some major collateral to back that up...such as nastily-mined rare-Earth metals. We'd have to be sure that we're sitting on a fat supply of our own and those displaced oil workers could resurrect those mines, and/or hope one of our good buddies has a supply. Otherwise, we'll be right back to raping South America with CIA tactics just like the banana republic days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @04:51AM
Rare earths aren't that rare. They are messy to mine & refine (at least that's what I remember).
Unlike Government, I suspect Mary Barra (and staff) has done some long term homework. For example, GM has been investing in battery research for decades. My guess is that they have some advanced battery designs in the pipeline, nearing production-ready now. They may also have lined up (tentatively) supply chains for rare earths and other materials needed for the changeover.
They have a long history of developing suppliers for their high volume needs. C.1932, they introduced independent front suspension with coil springs. Before that, front axles were on leaf springs. They built (or worked with a supplier to build) a steel wire plant to supply the spring wire (a fancy alloy) and to wind all those springs--no one had the wire making capacity until then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @04:37AM (1 child)
..and unicorns with shit out the electrical infrastructure to support this, because no one else will
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @04:41AM
Looks like you missed the Biden announcement, the US Govt (including 400,000 postal vehicles) is going all electric vehicles, and building-out charging infrastructure at the same time. No timeline yet, but I suspect that will be announced later this year after the Dems work through their near-term issues first.
The timing is good on the Post Office vehicles, many of the current fleet are 30+ years old and near end of life. So they would have to be replaced anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 31, @04:52AM
Let's pretend they solve the problems of battery materials sources, of electricity generation, of delivery infrastructure, of charging times, all of that. Just pretend those problems go up in smoke.
It can't have escaped their attention that many of their customers for those larger vehicles they want to sell look for something particular: over 300 miles of range while loaded under bad conditions. These are the contractors, the farmers, the loggers, the small business folks buying trucks or vans that need to go a long way.
You can do it with batteries, but the energy density just isn't there. This means more weight, on a high torque system, driving the same number of miles. This is worse for the roads - quite a lot worse, in fact, and produces more rubber waste per mile driven (a serious source of pollution in itself). It means heavier-duty suspension components, brakes (brake dust is still a problem), more and heavier lubricants, all those goodies.
I haven't heard so much as a peep about solving any of this, except for a bunch of idiots squawking about how we shouldn't have those vehicles without special licensing because apparently they have no idea of the burden they'll create, and what that'll do to the price every time they want to achieve anything from getting their crap delivered, to calling out Roto-rooter to have their crap flushed out.
So, real talk: what's the prospect of not raising the cost of all this infrastructure and its maintenance, or is this all just a big plan to make life more expensive and damn the consequences?