Mozilla announced the retirement of the two Firefox extensions Firefox Voice and Firefox Voice Fill yesterday. Firefox Voice was labeled beta all the time. Mozilla released the source code of both extensions to the public.

The main reason for retiring both extensions is the decommissioning of the Mozilla Speech Proxy Server on February 28, 2021. The extensions require the server, and since it is decommissioned, will not work anymore after February 28, 2021.

Both extensions will be retired on February 19, 2021 as a consequence.

Mozilla will notify users about the retirement by updating the extensions. The update will inform users about the upcoming retirement of the extension, and the extensions will uninstall themselves automatically on the day of the deadline.

[...] Mozilla did not reveal why the Mozilla Speech Proxy Server is decommissioned. The extensions had 5800 (Voice Fill) and 11600 (Voice Beta) users and a 3.8 stars (out of 5) rating each.