Plex is a multifunctional media software and service that allows users to easily access all their entertainment in one place.

[...] The Mediaverse part of the Plex site appears to cause some confusion. While it offers content that can be legally streamed for free, it also lists many other titles, such as The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984, and Tenet.

These other titles are not freely available for streaming, of course. Plex merely added an informational page to its library so people can put these titles on their watchlist. However, not all copyright holders appear to get this distinction.

Over the past month alone more than a handful of DMCA takedown requests were sent to Google, asking the search engine to remove these "copyright-infringing" pages. The takedowns suggest that Plex offers access to the full videos and list its URLs together with those of notorious pirate sites.

[...] We reached out to Plex to inform the company about the takedowns and requested a comment. The company informed us that they are aware of these notices and will try to work things out with the copyright holders individually.

That's probably wise because too many notices put sites at risk of being demoted, which can seriously hurt search traffic.