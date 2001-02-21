Stories
TSMC Agrees to Produce More Automotive Processors so Taiwan Can Get Vaccines

posted by martyb on Monday February 01, @04:46PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the playing-their-chips-right dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

TSMC's 'Chip-for-Vaccine' Swap To Delay Integrated Circuit Chip Production

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has agreed to manufacture automobile processors at an expedited rate. TSMC's decision comes after governments in several continents requested the Taiwanese authorities to ask the chipmaker to increase this production - as a global shortage of the products start to emerge as a thorn in the side of the economic recovery of many countries that house automobile manufacturers affected by this shortage.

Following the request, Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Ms. Mei-Hua Wang convened a meeting that involved representatives from Germany, TSMC and other semiconductor companies and the dean of Taiwan's Economic Research Institute to discuss the shortage and how Germany and other countries could help Taiwan in return for providing the aforementioned chips.

The meeting took place earlier this week on Wednesday, and a key item on the agenda was how countries including Germany could help the island in return for TSMC agreeing to step up its vehicle chip output. Specifically, the participants stressed on the need for Taiwan to procure vaccinations for the ongoing pandemic and whether nation-states could help the island in this regard.

Following this, the dean of the Taiwan Economic Research Institute stated that he was already in discussions with TSMC and that the chipmaker had agreed to cooperate to provide chips in return for the vaccines. Subsequently, TSMC confirmed on the following day that it would speed up the process for manufacturing automotive chips, with the confirmation coming soon after a second rumored price increase had been reported by The Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @05:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @05:23PM (#1107518)
    Is the demand for cars really going up so much that they need to do this? I thought lots more people are working from home.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday February 01, @05:24PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday February 01, @05:24PM (#1107520)

    The fabs were already running 100%. To expedite the car chips someone had to be bumped. Who was it?

    --
    When this virus is over I still want some of you to stay away from me.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 01, @05:31PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday February 01, @05:31PM (#1107525) Journal
      Running 100% doesn't mean producing 100%. Sounds like cartel behavior, but could be due to covid or other policy that the industry doesn't have control over.

  • (Score: 2) by tizan on Monday February 01, @05:26PM

    by tizan (3245) on Monday February 01, @05:26PM (#1107522)

    Now i can see this being used as tracking devices going into vaccines.

