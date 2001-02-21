from the Tulips-on-the-march dept.
We do not cover "The Markets" so much on SoylentNews, unless of course it has to do with COVID-19 cures, but just had to submit this, because of the term, "Reddit Horde". Yes, truly, the barbarians are at the gates, and not just Bill Gates (even though I still need to run Windows to play my Wall Street simulation games).
Reportage ex Bloomberg, by way of Yahoo.
(Bloomberg) -- Retail sites were overwhelmed with demand for silver bars and coins on Sunday, suggesting the Reddit-inspired frenzy that roiled commodities markets last week is spilling over into physical assets.
Sites from Money Metals and SD Bullion to JM Bullion and Apmex, the Walmart of precious metals products in North America, said they were unable to process orders until Asian markets open because of unprecedented demand for silver.
Robert Higgins, chief executive officer at Argent Asset Group LLC in Wilmington, Delaware, said he's been on the phone trading all day, with people desperate to buy gold or silver.
"It's a very, very tight physical market right now," he said. "And I don't know there's any answer to it except when things calm down or the market explodes on Sunday at 6 p.m."
Retail traders, inspired by Reddit posters, stormed into the silver market last week and successfully drove up prices of the physical metal, silver miners and exchange-traded funds. Spot prices, silver futures on the Comex and the largest silver exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust, all climbed more than 5% in the week.
Five percent? So far. Who knows what's next.
Premiums on American Eagle silver coins have risen to close to $5 from a normal level of $2 over the past three days, according to Everett Millman at Gainesville Coins in Florida. His company's website has a notice saying orders are taking longer than normal to fulfill.
"That absolutely motivates more people not only to jump on the bandwagon with the Redditors," Millman said by phone. It also "reinforces the bias that holding physical silver is a safer investment as opposed to speculating on the stock market."
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday February 01, @07:25PM (3 children)
I don't care what /r/WSB is doing unless it's destroying some rich fuck's wealth extraction business.
No one is bulk shorting silver to make a dime off of collapsing a retail business.
I'm a really old fashioned investor: go long on things you think are well run businesses, and put your eggs in a few baskets. Some memelords playing the market to make social media bubbles isn't interesting, some will win and some will lose, and all the resulting value will be speculative.
(Score: 3, Informative) by stormreaver on Monday February 01, @07:41PM
From what I've read, this isn't Wall Street Bets at all. WSB posters did not promote silver, but someone wants to make it look like they did. It's probably someone who owns a bunch of silver, and wants the price to go up prior to cashing out some holdings. And with all the hype around GameStop and Robinhood, now would be the perfect time for some good old fashioned mob manipulation.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 01, @07:51PM (1 child)
The reason that strategy isn't very popular is that even well-run businesses can still have their stock go kaput.
Let's say you have a hypothetical business with a steady $60 billion in annual revenue, $10 billion of which is profit, of which $7 billion gets distributed as dividends among its 10 million shares. So if you're holding, say, 100 shares, that's $70K every year.
Wall Street on average sees that as a mediocre stock, because that was a steady $60 billion and they're looking for revenue to increase a *lot* every year. Which means the stock will be cheap and you're collecting that nice dividend - sounds great right? Wrong: This means that corporate raiders will see it as a prime target for a hostile takeover, especially if they have valuable assets. And before you know it, they launched a leveraged buyout, took the debt for that buyout and put it onto the company that they just bought, and in short order the company is destroyed and if you didn't sell into the hostile takeover attempt you might not have even known was happening you will be wiped out.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday February 01, @07:53PM
Which is why destroying hedge funds is god's work.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @07:34PM (2 children)
I heard someone refer to it today as "weaponized autism".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @07:52PM
Best comment so far this year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @07:57PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vw9zyxm860Q [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Monday February 01, @07:51PM (1 child)
The hypothesis of the "Reddit Horde" is that the silver "rush" was manufactured by the shorts (the hedge funds that are complicit in rampant shorting) to try to drive people to sell out of GME. Some of the posts that stood out to me:
- Citadel, which bailed out Melvin with 2.7 billion last week, holds a lot of silver.
- Markets are generally closed on weekends, except to large institutions. Who then could have been driving up silver on the weekend?
If I had silver, I would sell it now; pump and dump is a common occurrence despite being "illegal". Only suckers buy high and sell low.
In any case, you invest at your own risk.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 01, @07:57PM
To add to your point about investing at your own risk: It's worth pointing out that no, silver (or gold for that matter) doesn't have much by way of intrinsic value: It's valuable because we decided it could be used for money centuries ago, and because we've decided that bling made from it is way cooler than similar stuff made from other much-cheaper metals. That's it. If we're in a government-backed-currency-collapse situation, and I have food and you have silver (or even worse pieces of paper saying you have silver), there's absolutely no way I'm trading my food for your silver.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"