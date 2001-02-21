(Bloomberg) -- Retail sites were overwhelmed with demand for silver bars and coins on Sunday, suggesting the Reddit-inspired frenzy that roiled commodities markets last week is spilling over into physical assets.

Sites from Money Metals and SD Bullion to JM Bullion and Apmex, the Walmart of precious metals products in North America, said they were unable to process orders until Asian markets open because of unprecedented demand for silver.

Robert Higgins, chief executive officer at Argent Asset Group LLC in Wilmington, Delaware, said he's been on the phone trading all day, with people desperate to buy gold or silver.

"It's a very, very tight physical market right now," he said. "And I don't know there's any answer to it except when things calm down or the market explodes on Sunday at 6 p.m."

Retail traders, inspired by Reddit posters, stormed into the silver market last week and successfully drove up prices of the physical metal, silver miners and exchange-traded funds. Spot prices, silver futures on the Comex and the largest silver exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust, all climbed more than 5% in the week.