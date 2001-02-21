from the disengage! dept.
Apple CEO sounds warning of algorithms pushing society towards catastrophe:
"At a moment of rampant disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms, we can no longer turn a blind eye to a theory of technology that says all engagement is good engagement -- the longer the better -- and all with the goal of collecting as much data as possible," he said.
"What are the consequences of seeing thousands of users join extremist groups, and then perpetuating an algorithm that recommends even more?"
Cook touched on the recent US Capitol riots in Washington, saying the time was over to pretend there are no costs to boosting conspiracy theories and incitements to violence simply because users get engaged.
Facebook and Twitter are major examples of what Cook is talking about.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Monday February 01, @09:53PM (3 children)
Is it because anybody can do it, where before, it took licensed professionals to broadcast the signal?
We never saw such panic when the government lies and we go to war. Have the chickens come home to roost?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:31PM (2 children)
He's not complaining about the content being created, but about the algorithms that promote extreme/edge-case stories to readers hoping to increase engagement. Or, IOW, he's complaining that platforms only see "increased engagement" and consider it good - they aren't tracking the increased division/hatred/group-think/whatever-else that results from the content they've chosen to promote.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 01, @10:45PM
Yeah, well, you know, in the midst of all the secrecy and bullshit, they are only filling the void, and it serves a purpose, few people are asking why there are shortages and why we are still at war when the money could be used elsewhere, and why the fuck is Apple "valued" at two trillion dollars? Hey Tim! help out a little, put up 10, 20 billion
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:53PM
Exactly how much bitching did he do about the riots that destroyed billions and killed dozens? Instead he points horn hat guy's jaunt through the capital? There is no way whatever he intends is not going to be deployed politically.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:00PM (1 child)
This isn't about what Tim Cook said, so much as the excuse bank he's building for what he's about to do.
He's saying that *policy* is creating *bad people groups*, with the corollary that the policy in question should change.
In context, it's an implied call for using private companies as editors for personal communications. This is a call for the new administration to gut what remains of the CDA's content provider protections.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:19PM
I thought he was saying that big scary "algorithms" designed to optimize "engagement" are now fanning the flames of online hatred and group think since people "engage" more heavily with such content. His apparent goal would be to get those algorithms redesigned so people aren't force fed group-think and hatred stimulating content ...
Which doesn't seem like a profitable business idea - "We always present all sides of the issue, and require you to read each before moving on..." on the face of it.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday February 01, @10:12PM (1 child)
What Slavery? Those Uygurs are making iPhones at gunpoint because they love working for Apple that much! That's why we have to silence those conspiracy theorists accusing Apple of using slave labor, I mean, come on! Slavery was abolished like a hundred years ago! You don't want your own Apple experience ruined by conspiracy theorists, do you?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:56PM
Democrats have always been pro-slavery. They used to be direct about it, now they call it offshoring (so people far away and out of view can slave away) and open borders (so whatever is left here to work on, can be done at sub-poverty rates).
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:35PM (1 child)
Sensationalism gets more eyeballs, meaning more ads read. There's an incentive to inflame for profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @10:47PM
Soylent 2.0 SellOut Edition Beta: Flamebait mod is now an upmod that inserts advertising.
Lets see how that works out.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday February 01, @10:37PM
And Apple are one of the main enablers of this shit.
Where do you think twitter would be if twats had to sit down at a proper computer before typing out a response rather than just pooping our whatever comes in to their empty little minds wherever they might be, even from the toilet. They have to be able to get their social media endorphin hit from absolutely anywhere at any time don't forget to download our free streaming/malware app and buy a new smart phone!
Thanks, Apple for making endless annoying alerts, the raging desire for constant connectivity, hypnotic scrolling, and so much more so fucking trendy.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 01, @10:38PM (2 children)
Timmy didn't touch on the radical extremists who have held Portland hostage for more than half a year now?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: -1, Troll) by Azuma Hazuki 2.0 on Monday February 01, @10:50PM (1 child)
Tried to mod the above post as offtopic but apparently my account is banned from negative moderations. Guess an admin is needed to sort it out, no way a user account is targeted for admin abuse around here so it must be a bug, probably tied to the lack of notifications that occurred for comment moderation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 01, @11:00PM
So you can provide for receipts right? Video or audio or even something merely written, where Tim Cook condemns using explosives, rioting, looting, and being general all-around fuckwads?
If you can't, you are abusing mods.