[The Financial Times] reported that in 2020, the departments collectively requested videos related to more than 22,335 incidents.

Police don't need a warrant to request the videos, and owners can decline to provide their Ring's footage. Nonetheless, the scenario changes when subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants are involved, per the Times, because Amazon can be forced to comply with these legal requests and provide footage and "identifying data" even if the owner of the doorbell has denied access.

[...] While Ring has maintained that its program gives law enforcement more resources to solve crimes, critics accuse it of building a "for-profit private surveillance network." Meanwhile, legal experts and privacy advocates worry that the network and the program could threaten civil liberties and turn Ring users into police informants. It could also make innocent people undergo unnecessary surveillance.