The flight will leave from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but NASA, the U.S. government space agency, is not directly involved in planning the trip, in which the spacecraft will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes. "NASA has been briefed on this and has been supportive," Musk said.

It was unclear how much Isaacson was paying for the mission, but he said he is donating $100 million to St. Jude as part of the fundraising effort. "What we aim to raise in terms of those funds and the amount of good it will do will certainly far exceed the cost of the mission itself," he said during a call with reporters.

The mission could last between two and four days, but Musk said the flight parameters were not yet defined. "You get to go where you want to go," he said to Isaacman on the call.

The occupant of the fourth seat will be determined by a competition starting this month among users of Isaacson's platform. The company plans to air an ad during Sunday's Super Bowl to raise awareness about the mission and the opportunity to fly on it.

[...] As for [Musk's] personal goals he said, "I will be on a flight one day, but not this one."