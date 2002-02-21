Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
In recent years these release windows have slowly decreased and this process was accelerated in the COVID pandemic. Increasingly, traditional delays have come down, and in some cases, release windows have disappeared completely. Warner Bros, for example, now releases movies on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously.
This shift is nothing short of a historic breakthrough. While more choice is good for consumers, these changes also breed uncertainty. Some movie industry insiders and theater owners, for example, fear that their income will be negatively impacted. At the same time, there are concerns that piracy will spike.
These and other questions are addressed in new research conducted by Carnegie Mellon's Initiative for Digital Entertainment Analytics (IDEA). The research group, which received millions of dollars in gifts from the Motion Picture Association, just analyzed how early releases affect piracy and box office revenue.
The results are published in a non-peer-reviewed paper titled The Impact of Early Digital Movie Releases on Box Office Revenue: Evidence from the Korean Market.
South Korea is the fourth largest movie market according to the article. I wonder how representative these results are of the top three (US, China, Japan)?
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/research-movie-release-window-boost-revenue-not-piracy-210127/
Journal Reference:
Liang, Yangfan, Burtch, Gordon, Cho, Daegon, et al. The Impact of Early Digital Movie Releases on Box Office Revenue: Evidence from the Korean Market, (DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.3749476)
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 02, @03:41PM
Well sure, the MPAA thinks the sun rising each day will negatively impact their income vis-à-vis pirates *somehow*.
Since they don't explain the logic in the summary here...they're thinking that if you can stream it earlier, fewer people will see it in theaters, right?
Oh for...in this case, just copy-and-pasting the first 2-4 paragraphs of the article would've been *more* informative, instead of skipping to 4-7 instead for some reason.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"