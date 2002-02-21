Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy to take over in Q3
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down later this year, turning the helm over to the company's top cloud executive Andy Jassy.
Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has led Amazon's Web Services cloud team since its inception.
Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.
[...] Bezos will transition to executive chairman of Amazon's board.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 02, @11:14PM (2 children)
There's an editor war going on with Jassy's page. Early Life section now reads "Chosenite with Hungarian ancestry."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 02, @11:22PM (1 child)
Also, I hear his first name is actually "Hugh".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @11:26PM
One of them, eh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @11:19PM
Now Bezos can concentrate on union busting.