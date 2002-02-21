Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down later this year, turning the helm over to the company's top cloud executive Andy Jassy.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has led Amazon's Web Services cloud team since its inception.

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

[...] Bezos will transition to executive chairman of Amazon's board.