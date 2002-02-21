Stories
Jeff Bezos to Stand Down as CEO of Amazon Later in 2021

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 02, @10:56PM
takyon writes:

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy to take over in Q3

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down later this year, turning the helm over to the company's top cloud executive Andy Jassy.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has led Amazon's Web Services cloud team since its inception.

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

[...] Bezos will transition to executive chairman of Amazon's board.

Also at The Guardian and TechCrunch, Ars Technica, CNET, and Mashable

See also: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after record-smashing 2020 ends with first $100-billion quarter

  • (Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 02, @11:14PM (2 children)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) on Tuesday February 02, @11:14PM (#1108161) Homepage

    There's an editor war going on with Jassy's page. Early Life section now reads "Chosenite with Hungarian ancestry."

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 02, @11:22PM (1 child)

      by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday February 02, @11:22PM (#1108167)

      Also, I hear his first name is actually "Hugh".

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @11:26PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @11:26PM (#1108168)

        One of them, eh.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @11:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 02, @11:19PM (#1108164)

    Now Bezos can concentrate on union busting.

