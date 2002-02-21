Stories
NZXT Recalls H1 Desktop Computer Case Due to Fire Hazard

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 03, @11:22AM
takyon writes:

The NZXT H1 Case Is A Fire Hazard And GamersNexus Has Called Them Out For Poorly Dealing With The Design Flaw

If you haven't heard by now, the NZXT H1 chassis is a fire hazard and has been showcased on multiple occasions catching fire. Even with multiple issues in the case design, NZXT thought it would be enough to provide a nylon replacement screw which was a stopgap advertised as a solution in NZXT's first statement. After many attempts of bringing up the issues, NZXT has issued a recall for the product and issued a public apology for the mishandling of the issue.

The issue with the design of the case was that the metal screw for the riser cable could penetrate and expose the 12V PCIe lane and cause a short circuit. The screw was too close to the 12V PCIe lane and this is a fire safety hazard.

