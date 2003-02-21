Astronomers Found an Ancient Galaxy with a Halo of Dark Matter:
Some 163,000 light-years from the Milky Way is a much smaller, much more ancient galaxy: Tucana II, so named for the tropical bird-resembling constellation in which it sits. Sitting at the periphery of our galaxy's gravitational pull, Tucana II provides researchers with the opportunity to understand the composition of the earliest galactic structures in the universe.
Now, a team of astronomers has found evidence of an extended dark matter halo around the galaxy. Their research was published today in the journal Nature Astronomy.
"We know [dark matter] is there because in order for galaxies to remain bound, there must be more matter than what we see visibly, from starlight," said Anirudh Chiti, an astronomer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in a phone call. "That led to the hypothesis of dark matter existing as an ingredient that holds galaxies together; without it, galaxies that we know, or at least of the stuff at their outskirts, would just fly apart."
(Score: 2) by EJ on Wednesday February 03, @01:59PM (11 children)
Dark matter is like the "God" of physicists and astronomers. They look around, and they see things that they don't understand. There MUST be some explanation for why things work in a way they don't comprehend, so it's gotta be dark matter or dark energy or whatever other thing they will spend their lives trying to find.
They have so much faith that it simply MUST be there that they come up with wacky ideas to shoehorn theories in a way similar to how early astronomers tried to make Earth work as the center of the solar system.
I'm not saying it's not worth trying to figure out how things work. It just strikes me as a bit silly that so many physicists spend so much time and effort chasing something that so far has given ZERO evidence to exist, while failing to admit that how they think the universe works may simply be flat out wrong. One day, in the future, children may look back on these physicists with the same humor that we do with flat-Earthers. "Remember when those silly scientists believed in dark matter? They were so dumb."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:10PM (4 children)
There's quite some differences with faith though...
Sure, they look at it and go "we don't understand this". This is where faith and science bifurcate:
Faith takes the approach: "... and you shouldn't try to investigate. Just believe what this man with the crazy hat says. If you dare question, you are an infidel and must be murdered. Therefore, if you know what's good for you, you obey me in every command I give."
Science says: "... so let's see how we can poke it and understand it better. And then... then - call me crazy - I'll write up something that explains what I did and how I did it and what I found. And I could be wrong, but that would be one way that we then understand how it *doesn't* work."
I think you don't quite understand faith nor science...
I'm not saying science is perfect; and science makes mistakes. The difference is: science does it in a much more open fashion than faith, and at least science is open to admitting it made a mistake.
Faith, on the other hand... well, by definition it demands you take it on ... faith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:21PM (2 children)
Go out and question could vaccines, see what happens.
Faith... Or science?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:24PM (1 child)
With science, I grant you that you will indeed get ridiculed for asking that question. That is because this is settled understanding of the physical world. (I am not making any claims about individual vaccines)
With faith, you *literally* (not figuratively) get burned on a pyre.
QED
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:29PM
Pretty soon they will be killing those who refuse the vaccine. Then will you call it faith?
The book burning phase is already well underway.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 03, @02:41PM
Ah, well, that would be pure science. We have very little of that around here.
Academic science, political science, science to control the masses - they have much more in common with faith than pure science.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 03, @02:16PM (3 children)
Until 200 years ago, we were dark matter.
It only makes sense that aging galaxies would be synthesizing heavy elements that don't fuse as readily or as long burning as massive hydrogen balls/stars.
For me the question is: what percentage of that dark matter is "raw" - meaning unprocessed by life, and what percentage has been shaped or placed by living, possibly intelligent, possibly God-like, processes?
Energy -> Small particles -> Heavier particles (elements) -> Life -> Intelligent Life -> Gods
The age of the Universe might well be expressed by the progression of its matter along that chain.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:21PM (1 child)
The inevitable heat death of the universe disagrees with you.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 03, @02:38PM
God is said to move in mysterious ways... perhaps the heat death of the universe will also consume the Gods, perhaps they know something that we do not.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:27PM
It is simpler than that.
High energy photons -> 500x more low energy photons.
Over time this is occurring faster and faster. Life is just what the universe rewards for reducing constraints on the rate.
Rather than being great mysteries; dark matter, dark energy, and the origin of life are all explained as following inevitably from the laws of thermodynamics.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday February 03, @02:39PM (1 child)
You're a stupid shithead. You could have just been ignorant, and that's okay, but instead you invest your own ignorance into assumptions about the world you never investigate and check, and the castigate others for lacking your own stupid arrogance.
The evidence of Dark Matter is quite substantial.
*We have quite amazingly strong evidence for the precise strength of gravity given a mass of matter, and unequivocal evidence of the inverse square law determining the exact force two bodies exert upon each other. In our own solar system, these forces precisely and accurately predict the motion of bodies, from planets to moons all of them are precisely in line with our post relativity calculation of classical motion.
*The galaxy as a whole, however, doesn't seem to obey these numbers. Not exactly. The closer you get to the center of the milky way, the apparent greater the measured force of gravity towards the center of the galaxy compared to observed mass.
*Accounting for the supermassive black hole in the center of the galaxy doesn't explain this, as gradient isn't as steep as a single point mass would suggest. Objects orbiting immediately around Sagittarius A* suggest a specific mass that isn't anywhere near sufficient to justify the galaxy-scale effect, orders of magnitude away from enough.
*Now that our ability to observe other galaxies has reached a sufficient level, we can see this phenomenon is not specific to the Milky Way, every galaxy seems to have an abstract amalgamation of non-visible mass nearish the center affecting rates of orbit. This was suspected to be true for 120 fucking years before it could be verified observationally.
*Careful long-term measurement of apparent summed gravitational forces based on stellar motion for all stars individually, computed en masse find semi-localized gravitational forces pulling towards specific seemingly empty regions of space in the milky way, above and beyond the general case of being drawn to the center more than we thought.
So, that leaves you with two choices, one is come up with a theory that explains apparent gravity coming from seemingly empty regions of space, even if you don't have a full explanation without further experimentation or refinement of fundamental laws of physics. Two is being a dumb, useless piece of shit who screams "there's no evidence!" because they're too dumb and full of themselves to even ask if there's evidence.
Personally I prefer not being a dumb piece of shit, but more power to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @02:50PM
There is zero evidence for dark matter besides GR making the wrong predictions. This has been known since the 1930s and they still haven't been able to proceed beyond that step. Just continue adding epicycles and God of the gaps arguments.