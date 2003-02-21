from the it's-3am dept.
Traffic noise makes mating crickets less picky:
A new study shows that the mating behaviour of crickets is significantly affected by traffic noise and other man-made sounds—a finding that could have implications for the future success of the species.
The research, published in the journal Behavioral Ecology, was carried out at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), and involved studying the mating choices of female field crickets (Gryllus bimaculatus) under different acoustic conditions.
[...] In the control conditions of ambient noise, the females mounted the males much sooner and more frequently when paired with a high-quality courtship song. However, a high-quality courtship song provided no benefit in the white noise and traffic noise conditions, with the researchers finding that courtship duration and mounting frequency were not influenced by the quality or even the presence of a song.
Journal Reference:
Adam M Bent, Thomas C Ings, Sophie L Mowles, Anthropogenic noise disrupts mate choice behaviors in female Gryllus bimaculatus, Behavioral Ecology, 02 February 2021, Link, DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/beheco/araa124
(Score: 3, Informative) by Hartree on Wednesday February 03, @05:24PM
We have something that makes prospective mates far less picky as well.
It's called beer.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Wednesday February 03, @05:36PM
Noisy car makes females less picky - er, I think we've known this for a while. In fact the noisy car industry has used the less picky (well, at least less clothed to give that impression) female in it's advertising for many years.
And this:
That's exactly what the typical male unsexy-car driver is thinking every time he has to turn on the wipers to get the dust from the big throbbing V8 off the windscreen. There goes another lower-quality male with his car full of higher quality females, lucky f***ing bastard...