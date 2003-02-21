from the actually-it-IS-rocket-science dept.
Putting the latest Starship crash into perspective:
Once again, on Tuesday afternoon, a Starship prototype soared into the clear skies above South Texas like something out of the pages of a science fiction novel. Once again, after reaching a high altitude, the spaceship leaned into a "belly flop" maneuver, making a controlled descent back toward the planet.
And then, once again, a problem within the last few seconds caused the Starship prototype to spectacularly crash near its launch platform.
Seven weeks have passed since the first full-scale Starship prototype, SN8, performed its high-altitude flight. Now, SN9 has met a similar fate. It appeared that one of the two Raptor rocket engines intended to power the final, controlled descent failed to relight (see a great, slow-motion view). As a result, when the vehicle began reorienting itself into a vertical position, it never stopped swinging. Then, BOOM!
So what are we to make of a second high-profile failure of the Starship program? Is this a program on the cusp of failure?
[...] It is fair to question whether we celebrate these SpaceX failures too often. After all, when NASA fired up its Space Launch System rocket for the first time in January, its failure to meet its test objectives was met with criticism rather than approbation. Is this hypocrisy? Another sign that the cult-of-Musk has run amok? Not really.
[...] However, by following a linear design methodology and needing to please Congress, NASA cannot afford to fail. With linear design, years are spent designing and testing small pieces of a project, and only after very much analysis are the components put together and tested. This is the safest way to build a vehicle that has the greatest chance of succeeding the first time out. But it is also costly and drawn out.
Accordingly, the test program NASA is carrying out for its SLS rocket is not so much a development campaign but a validation campaign. If there is a problem with this core stage, the second one will not leave its factory in southern Louisiana until mid-2022 at the earliest.
Meanwhile, in South Texas, SpaceX has a half-dozen Starship prototypes. None is a refined or finished product like the SLS rocket. They're rough prototypes. But each probably cost a few million dollars to build, plus the cost of the engines. This is part and parcel of an iterative design campaign—each vehicle improves on its previous model, incorporates learnings, and allows for failures. This process allows a company to move fast and make mistakes.
A video of the SpaceX Starship SN9 flight is available on YouTube.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @06:59PM (2 children)
Until a rocket fall on your house. Then we'll see how quickly Congress can whip together some regulations for lobbing explosives into the air.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 03, @07:18PM
Rewind one hundred years. OMG, these new fangled aero plain thingies! We'll have these aero plains fallin' out of the sky onto our houses every day!
We have the FAA. We now have regulations for the common good. We don't regularly have planes falling out of the sky onto houses. Yet it does occasionally happen. And electrical accidents happen. And plumbing accidents. Refueling stations catch fire and explode. And other bad things sometimes happen. And OMG people crash and die in these new fangled automobile thingies that are more dangerous than good ol' fashioned horse drawn buggies.
SpaceX is already having to get FAA licenses for starship tests. What more do you want? The sky is not falling.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Wednesday February 03, @07:20PM
You mean the regulation that already exists [faa.gov]?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 03, @07:26PM
As others will note, it seemed at the very end that a 2nd engine was trying and failing to relight. The single running engine that did restart wasn't enough to upright the vehicle before hitting ground.
Some like to criticize SpaceX. (If man were meant to fly, he'd have anti-gravity machines. If there is a chance you might fail, then it is better not to try at all. If at first you don't succeed, use a shorter bungee.)
I seem to remember SpaceX having quite a long string of explosions learning to land the Falcon 9 booster core. Then one day, it worked! And worked again! And again, and again, and again. With few failures. Then failures became rare.
I suspect SpaceX will figure this out. As long as they don't run out of either Time or Money. I don't think they'll run out of either.
