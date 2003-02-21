from the Cold-eidescope dept.
These Are the Highest Resolution Photos Ever Taken of Snowflakes:
Photographer and scientist Nathan Myhrvold has developed a camera that captures snowflakes at a microscopic level never seen before.
The first chill of a winter storm is enough to send most people indoors, but not Nathan Myhrvold. The colder the weather, the better his chances are of capturing a microscopic photograph of a snowflake. Now, nearly two years in the making, Myhrvold has developed what he bills as the "highest resolution snowflake camera in the world." Recently, he released a series of images taken using his creation, a prototype that captures snowflakes at a microscopic level never seen before.
Myhrvold, who holds a PhD in theoretical mathematics and physics from Princeton University and served as the Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft for 14 years, leaned on his background as a scientist to create the camera. He also tapped into his experience as a photographer, most notably as the founder of Modernist Cuisine, a food innovation lab known for its high-resolution photographs of various food stuffs published into a five-volume book of photography of the same name that focuses on the art and science of cooking. Myhrvold first got the idea to photograph snowflakes 15 years ago after meeting Kenneth Libbrecht, a California Institute of Technology professor who happened to be studying the physics of snowflakes.
"In the back of my mind, I thought I'd really like to take snowflake pictures," Myhrvold says. "About two years ago, I thought it was a good time and decided to put together a state-of-the-art snowflake photography system...but it was a lot harder than I thought."
[...] In simple terms, the system Myhrvold developed is comprised of one part microscope and one part camera, but with a number of parts that work in tandem to complete the arduous task of capturing an image of a snowflake, a subject that's not only miniscule (most snowflakes measure less than a half-inch in diameter) but also quick to melt. In fact, a snowflake's tendency to disintegrate was one of the biggest challenges Myhrvold had to overcome with this project. His solution: equipping his 50-pound camera system with a thermoelectric cooling system, a carbon fiber frame and LED lights, which give off less heat than standard lights. Every single part of his Frankenstein-esque device, which stands at about five feet in height off the ground when placed on a table, was built using materials that are less likely to cause melting or sublimation of the subject matter.
"Light could melt the snowflake, so I found a company in Japan that makes LED lights for industrial purposes," he says. "My camera's flash is one-millionth of a second and a thousand times faster than that of a typical camera flash."
[...] Prints of Myhrvold's snowflake photography are available at the Modernist Cuisine Gallery.
Also at Daily Mail for images.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @09:52PM (2 children)
For a moment there I though this was an advertisement for the latest iPhone cameras :P
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 03, @09:57PM (1 child)
If these snowflake photos were taken without consent in a safe space, can the snowflakes seek relief from the Snowflake Grievance Committee?
Conspiracy theories make stupid people feel special to have a secret unique nugget of information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 03, @10:26PM
Snowflakes can seek whatever they want, whether the committee will agree and award damages is the question.