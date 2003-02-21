from the remaining-landline-population-subsequently-died-from-a-virulent-disease dept.
U.S. Cuts $231 Million Deal To Provide 15-Minute COVID-19 At-Home Tests:
The Biden administration has made a $231.8 million deal with an Australian company to boost availability of the first at-home rapid test for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 that is available without a prescription. The test, made by Ellume, can send results to a smartphone within 15 minutes of receiving a sample.
The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to Ellume's rapid test in December, after it showed 96% accuracy in a U.S. clinical study. Those trials included both adults and children of ages 2 years and older.
[...] The test uses a relatively short nasal swab to collect a sample. The sample is put into a digital analyzer linked to a smartphone app.
[...] As part of the new contract, Ellume has committed to providing 8.5 million tests to the federal government said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
[...] the test is not yet commercially available in the U.S. or elsewhere, but that the company would "be making further announcements around [the] rollout and retail plans in the coming weeks."
[...] Because of the expected $30 cost and the need for a smartphone to receive results, this particular test is unlikely to be the game-changer several public health experts have been calling for - a test that families could use routinely at home before leaving the house, to prevent silent spread.
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Thursday February 04, @12:38AM
Didn't Biden get the memo that more testing causes more cases?
Seriously, though, please give my vaccine dose to TMB. My contributions to the world are moot these days, but S/N doesn't work so well without him.
I can even pitch in some gas money to get him to West Virginia if need be.
Hey TMB - you are focused on the wrong end of your cat.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 04, @01:11AM (1 child)
Why does it require a smartphone?
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Thursday February 04, @01:20AM
To install the peon tracking software on of course.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 04, @01:15AM
Buy a license and make the things here. We can make 8.5 billion of them
