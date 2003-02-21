from the look-ma-no-hands dept.
A short article and video describes the latest self driving pilot program, using a minivan with what appears to be a very full suite of multiple cameras/lidars/radars all around the vehicle:
https://www.automotivetestingtechnologyinternational.com/news/vehicle-development/autox-opens-fully-driverless-robotaxi-pilot-to-chinese-public.html
The video (with charming actress) does its best to defuse any concerns about driverless cars. The ride itself presents several slightly-challenging driving situations, but all at low speeds. At one point the car moves onto a larger road...where the speed limit is 40kph (25mph) and a few other cars pass the robotaxi. It's also worth noting that the roads were all pretty new (no potholes), no attempt to go into an older city center, and nearly empty. There were some large commercial vehicles in awkward locations--but it wasn't at rush hour.
No hint about how much tailoring/special-casing was done to the local maps and driving algorithms for this pilot. Your AC submitter suggests that it might not be very easy to re-train this system for another city?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 04, @02:44AM
What do they care if a few toddlers and moms get run over? They got more than billions of them, as long as it's not "important" party cadres.
CCP China is basically like Borgs. That's why they are scary.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday February 04, @02:49AM (1 child)
Well no shit, of course you can develop a decent self-driving vehicle when you have a bunch of ugly bulbous sensor pods all around the exterior.
The sensor positioning is almost Mexican-like in its design, the front-center pod especially almost feels zip-tied and duct-taped on. Though I didn't stick around the video long enough to see how well it actually drove, I just wanted a laugh knowing it was going to be ugly as fuck and I sure wasn't disappointed. It could be the most perfect self-driving vehicle ever and people might ride in it, but fucking nobody will buy anything like it for their own personal use.
Sensor aesthetics -- the real challenge with self-driving vehicles -- remain closely guarded secrets within the industry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 04, @03:00AM
But you will probably agree that the actress was well "styled", almost enough to compensate for the minivan with sensors stuck all over?