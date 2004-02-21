from the sticky-situation dept.
Despite the use of nonstick frying pans, foods will sometimes get stuck to a heated surface, even if oil is used. The results can be very messy and unappetizing.
Scientists at the Czech Academy of Sciences began an investigation of the fluid properties of oil on a flat surface, such as a frying pan. Their work, reported in Physics of Fluids, by AIP Publishing, shows convection may be to blame for our stuck-on food.
The experimental investigation used a nonstick pan with a surface comprised of ceramic particles. A video camera was placed above the pan as it was heated and used to measure the speed at which a dry spot formed and grew. Further experiments with a Teflon-coated pan showed the same.
"We experimentally explained why food sticks to the center of the frying pan," said author Alexander Fedorchenko. "This is caused by the formation of a dry spot in the thin sunflower oil film as a result of thermocapillary convection."
A. I. Fedorchenko, J. Hruby. On formation of dry spots in heated liquid films, Physics of Fluids (DOI: 5.0035547)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 04, @12:49PM
Of course in the old days they intentionally burnt stuck on oil to the cast iron and called it "seasoning" which also had a degree of non-stick properties to it, while also being only about 0.001% as toxic as Teflon.
That same burnt on oil which was highly prized by top chefs and hash cooks in the old days is now a "poverty signal" on new cookware designed to show that the owner has actually cooked on it more than a few times and should really go buy a new set from WalMart before their friends see how disgusting their kitchenware is.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by andycal on Thursday February 04, @12:57PM (1 child)
They managed to get funding to study burning food to a skillet... I'm in awe. well done.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 04, @01:06PM
It's definitely an insider club. Once you know the right people and have been hooked up with funding before, getting funding again is 100x easier.
DARPA was notorious for publishing RFPs just so their chosen funding recipients could skim ideas off the novel applicants for continuing justification of their existing grant stream.
