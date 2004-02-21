from the decisions-decisions dept.
The quick choice might be a choice-overload avoidance strategy:
A popular streaming service boasts a film inventory approaching 4,000 titles. When it's time to pick a movie, are you more likely to quickly make a decision or meticulously sift through the possibilities?
Psychologists refer to those who search minimally for something to arrive at an adequate choice as "satisficers." It's the "maximizers," meantime, who search exhaustively for what might be considered as the perfect option.
[...] "We might assume maximizers are having a negative experience in the moment, obsessing over the perfect choice. But it appears to be the satisficers -- and that might be why they're satisficing," says Thomas Saltsman, a psychology researcher in the UB College of Arts and Sciences and the paper's lead author. "We found evidence that compared to maximizers, satisficers exhibited cardiovascular threat responses consistent with evaluating themselves as less capable of managing their choice in the moment."
The findings, published in the journal Psychophysiology, break with traditional wisdom. The implications are relevant not just to everyday decision making, but speak as well to how people approach significant choices, according to Mark Seery, an associate professor of psychology at UB, and one of the paper's co-authors.
"Anyone who has had the experience of maximizing and thought about the energy and stress saved by satisficing might want to rethink that position," says Seery. "There's a time and a place for satisficing, but people who do so as a defense against the agony of choice might not be prepared to make critical decisions when they have to."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 04, @08:04PM (3 children)
by our psycho "scientists."
People spend way more time and energy shopping for houses and cars than, say, laundry detergent. Who knew?
These psycho guys are really clever, you know.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday February 04, @08:20PM (1 child)
Did you fail to understand the summary?
They are saying the opposite or at least something totally orthogonal to what you are talking about. It's perfectly rational to spend more time making more significant decisions: e.g. how long i spend choosing a house vs a laundry detergent.
But this is reporting that people who spend a long time picking laundry detergent are often less stressed about the decision making than the people who make a quick choice -- at least in cases where there are enough laundry detergents to create the agony of choice. I found that pretty interesting. Apparently in such cases the stress of being overwhelmed by choice and making a quick selection to escape it is larger than the stress created by the awareness that you are wasting too much time on an insignificant decision. I'd kind of expect there is a 3rd group that has a coping mechanism, where when confronted with overwhelming but ultimately trivial choice just picks a local maxima and doesn't dwell on it ... but they aren't mentioned in the summary. And I don't care enough to go looking for more in TFA or beyond. See? I think I'm in that 3rd group, so i figure it must exist ;)
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday February 04, @08:32PM
IIUC, what you're calling "the 3rd group" is what they're calling "satisficers". They make a choice that's "good enough". To me this implies that it hits both a local maximum (perhaps a very local one) and ticks off the items from a certain set of requirements.
FWIW, I know that some people enjoy shopping. I don't. As a result I generally pick something "satisfactory". But if I were enjoying the process, I might well opt to extend the shopping experience. To me this seems a weird, but reasonable, form of pleasure seeking.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday February 04, @08:40PM
Yes, psychologists are grifters. They are a collection of people refining and weaponizing the most effective forms of manipulation. To the person, they are deeply damaged humans.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Thursday February 04, @08:14PM (5 children)
markets depend on people making informed decisions and here we find half are shirking their responsibilities. This is also why branding works so spectacularly; most of these 'satisficers' thought process goes something like this "I've heard of that one and the commercial was nice. done."
I don't blame them, it is a lot of work to research the best buy. Always wondered why more people don't use https://www.consumerreports.org/ [consumerreports.org]
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday February 04, @08:22PM
I'm not sure you are on the correct track. If people are simply going with "I've heard of that one and the commercial was nice. done." then why are they getting stressed over it??
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday February 04, @08:35PM
When I've cared enough to try consumer reports, they didn't have any results on the product I was investigating.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday February 04, @08:48PM
Also, "They bothered to build a consumer brand against this logo, where they stand to gain money from more sales, but are painting a big target to increase scrutiny on themselves to lose reputation/face regulation if their product/service sucks (see: cable companies, banks, etc.). So it's probably good enough quality if you haven't seen any bad things about them in the news recently."
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 04, @09:00PM (1 child)
The phrase "good enough" explicitly states that the choice is good enough. For at least five nines of your choices, you lose more than you gain by selecting the best unless it's found before a good enough option.
Before you say cats are asocial, consider how many people you're comfortable enough with to show them your butthole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 04, @09:14PM
i would have valued good enough at four ninths, as it is not necessarily the best choice.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 04, @08:46PM (1 child)
I prefer a bit of variety, if I obsess over a menu for too long I end up steering myself into a confined subset of the choices.
A quick selection of what "looks good" with a cursory glance at the details to make sure it more or less lives up to expectations from the first impression, and done, leads to more variety and for me an overall better experience.
Now, my wife, will read reviews for days, plan the event months in advance, pore over the menu choices with a fine tooth comb reading more reviews, and basically spend more time planning and selecting than the event itself takes. Works for her, we've agreed that for movies and destination selections I get to pick half my way, she tries to not object too often.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 04, @09:05PM
If having the best makes a meaningful difference, I'll put in the effort. If it doesn't, I'll go with the first one that will work satisfactorily.
Except the old "something to watch when I'm bored" choice. I'll flip through hundreds of options on that if I don't find something that really sings to me. Mostly because I enjoy refreshing my memory more than watching something currently being ranked mediocre.
Before you say cats are asocial, consider how many people you're comfortable enough with to show them your butthole.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 04, @09:02PM
That to me makes perfect sense: If thinking about the best choice is unpleasant to you, then you'll try to minimize the time you spend on it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 04, @09:16PM
I don't think SN Polls have two mini choices.
Poll: Who should the government go after next?
* Facebook
* Twitter
* Duck Duck Go
* Big Oil
* McDonalds
* "rust belt" makers of ICE vehicles
* Other (please specify in comments)
Pole: When do you take down the Christmas tree?
* Day after Christmas
* New Year's day
* January
* February
* March
* April
* I wait for it to come down by itself
* I burn it down
* Other (please specify in comments)
Conspiracy theories make stupid people feel special to have a secret unique nugget of information.