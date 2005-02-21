Apple may finally fix its flimsy iPhone charger cables:
Every iPhone user likely has had one Lighting cable fray [on] them. It's been an annoying issue, and one that's driven third-party sellers to create braided cables that can withstand more abuse.
It seems that Apple is at the very least researching ways to make its cables more resilient. According to a patent filing first noticed by AppleInsider, Apple has been working on a "cable with variable stiffness" that gets thicker toward the ports.
Lightning cables are known for having thick connector points. It's what Apple internally refers to as the strain relief sleeve. While the ends of Apple cables are meant to keep the cable from fraying, often those areas become pressure and kink points. Apple acknowledged as much in its patent filing.
"In addition to making the cable locally stiffer, the strain relief sleeve also makes the cable thicker at the ends. In some instances, the added thickness may not be desired," the patent filing reads.
To get around this, Apple is essentially designing a cable that has denser material toward the ends that tapers off. [...]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 05, @06:41PM (3 children)
(Score: 2, Informative) by crm114 on Friday February 05, @07:23PM
Actually, the problem is their existing "strain relief" causes the fraying. The connector to the existing "strain relief" connector holds up just fine.
see an example.: https://photos5.appleinsider.com/gallery/40148-77246-000-lead-frayed-cable-xl.jpg [appleinsider.com]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday February 05, @07:26PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 05, @07:21PM
(Score: 2) by lars on Friday February 05, @07:33PM
They use two durometer values for PVC in their connectors. It looks like one solid piece until you look close and try moving it. I've not found a company that makes better cables.