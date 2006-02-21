from the company-towns-and-company-scrip dept.
Nevada bill would allow tech companies to create governments:
Planned legislation to establish new business areas in Nevada would allow technology companies to effectively form separate local governments.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a plan to launch so-called Innovation Zones in Nevada to jumpstart the state's economy by attracting technology firms, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday.
The zones would permit companies with large areas of land to form governments carrying the same authority as counties, including the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and courts and provide government services.
The measure to further economic development with the "alternative form of local government" has not yet been introduced in the Legislature.
[...] The governor's economic development office did not respond to questions about the zones Wednesday.
I would like some examples of company owned towns that have worked out well. Exclusionary trade zones really made a mess of China, India, and the rest of Asia, not to mention Africa, various Banana Republics in the western hemisphere, and much of the rest of the world.
Corporate ruled zones are probably a good thing though. Just like Communism, we just haven't done it right yet. Any day now, some wonderful corporation with a nice "don't be evil" slogan will come along, and show us the right way to set up a corporation town/county/state.
This is all about sovereignty of corporations, not about sovereignty of state.
Nevada in the early 21st century; replicating Appalachia of the early 20th century.
Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
we'll need to make sure these new corporate government areas have a new cost-effective police force - i suggest donut eating robots. not really like robocop, but like that fat yellow indulgence bot from futurama.
well on our way to that canadian corporate government show Continuum. sucks that was cancelled.
