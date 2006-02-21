Stories
Nevada Bill Would Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday February 06, @04:34AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the company-towns-and-company-scrip dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for AzumaHazuki:

Nevada bill would allow tech companies to create governments:

Planned legislation to establish new business areas in Nevada would allow technology companies to effectively form separate local governments.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a plan to launch so-called Innovation Zones in Nevada to jumpstart the state's economy by attracting technology firms, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday.

The zones would permit companies with large areas of land to form governments carrying the same authority as counties, including the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and courts and provide government services.

The measure to further economic development with the "alternative form of local government" has not yet been introduced in the Legislature.

[...] The governor's economic development office did not respond to questions about the zones Wednesday.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 06, @04:47AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 06, @04:47AM (#1109516)

    Who's Nevada Bill?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 06, @04:51AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 06, @04:51AM (#1109519)

      Nevada Bill Gates.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 06, @05:20AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 06, @05:20AM (#1109531) Homepage Journal

    I would like some examples of company owned towns that have worked out well. Exclusionary trade zones really made a mess of China, India, and the rest of Asia, not to mention Africa, various Banana Republics in the western hemisphere, and much of the rest of the world.

    Corporate ruled zones are probably a good thing though. Just like Communism, we just haven't done it right yet. Any day now, some wonderful corporation with a nice "don't be evil" slogan will come along, and show us the right way to set up a corporation town/county/state.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 06, @05:23AM

    by Arik (4543) on Saturday February 06, @05:23AM (#1109533) Journal
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pfVvqLM_e4

    Nevada in the early 21st century; replicating Appalachia of the early 20th century.

    Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
    The *other* sort of Marxist.

  • (Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Saturday February 06, @05:25AM

    by fakefuck39 (6620) on Saturday February 06, @05:25AM (#1109535)

    we'll need to make sure these new corporate government areas have a new cost-effective police force - i suggest donut eating robots. not really like robocop, but like that fat yellow indulgence bot from futurama.

    well on our way to that canadian corporate government show Continuum. sucks that was cancelled.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY2jOx3bwF0 [youtube.com]

