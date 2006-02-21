Vaccaro points out that physics regards space and time as being interconnected, as spacetime. But nature seems to treat the two differently. From experience we know, for instance, that objects are localized in space – a particular book or tree or person can only be found in one specific spot. Yet that's not the case for time – that same book or tree or person can be found in a range of times. Because spacetime is one thing, theoretically objects localized in space should be localized in time as well, popping in and out of existence.

Obviously that's not our experience with the universe, and it goes against the laws of motion and conservation of mass. But, Vaccaro proposes, T violations make it impossible for matter to remain localized in time. Because of T violations, objects don't appear and disappear at random, they exist continuously. What we know of as the laws of motion and conservation of mass are instead symptoms of these T violations.

Vaccaro proposes that something on the quantum scale creates T violations locally, and if enough of them occur it could begin to have a wider effect on the macro scale – essentially producing the dynamics we see as time moving forward.

Vaccaro's quantum theory of time is a pretty major departure from accepted physics, and she freely admits that it's controversial and may very well be wrong. But importantly, like any good hypothesis there's a way to test it experimentally.

And the results could be fascinating. It's almost expected that there would be a null result, returning us to the established path of physics. But if the experiment does find evidence of time dilation, it could be a huge breakthrough. That's a big "if," but one worth at least checking.

[...] "All I've said could completely be wrong," Vaccaro says in a video presentation from 2017 (below). "But it's not me that decides whether this is a good theory or not – it's nature. And if nature is showing this, this would be quite remarkable. So this is where the efforts should be, I think."