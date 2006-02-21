from the Knock,-knock,-knocking-on-Heaven's-Gate dept.
CNet News reports this, about Tianwen-1.
It's a busy month on Mars. Three spacecraft missions are closing in on the red planet. China's Tianwen-1 is one of them, and it already has an eye on its new home in the solar system. The Chinese National Space Agency released Tianwen-1's first view of Mars on Friday.
CNSA described the image as "the first snapshot from the Chinese craft" in a statement, and said it was captured from about 1.4 million miles (2.2 million kilometers) away. The stark black and white photo shows Mars against the dark backdrop of space.
CNSA previously released a spacecraft "selfie" in September 2020 showing Tianwen-1 on its long flight.
The Chinese spacecraft has been making some corrections to its trajectory to bring it neatly into orbit on Feb. 10. The mission is made up of an orbiter, a lander and a rover. It will spend some time traveling around Mars before attempting the harrowing landing part of the mission.
As SpaceX says, you have to work on the landing.
I hope they didn't collaborate with the russians for this mission this time. The russians are cursed when Mars is involved.
Venus ? Hell yeah, I'd work with Russia anytime for Venus. But Mars ? No freaking way.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MIRV888 on Saturday February 06, @11:32PM
Chine is trying to demonstrate they are the equal to the US in capability and achievement.
They're getting pretty good at it too.
