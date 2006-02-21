Report: Apple VR Could Have 8K, Cost $3,000
Apple's currently in your pocket with its phones, on your wrist with its watches, and thanks to a new report from The Information, we now know that it's probably going to be on your heads soon too with its first VR headset- assuming you can afford it. Recent speculation about an ultra high-end Apple VR headset started just a few weeks ago thanks to Bloomberg, but The Information's new report hints at a bevy of cutting-edge features, including "more than a dozen cameras" and "ultra-high-resolution 8K displays."
These details supposedly come from "a person with direct knowledge of the device," who provided the outlet with internal Apple images of a late-stage prototype of the headset. According to both reports, the Apple VR headset will be a luxury device that uses mesh and swappable headbands to lighten the load on the wearer's head and will cost well over the $300 to $900 price tags of the competition. Current Apple discussions see pricing hitting around $3,000, according to the new report.
For that small fortune, you'll get both VR and Mixed Reality capabilities, since the device's cameras will supposedly go beyond tracking hand movements and will also "be able to pass video of the real world through the visor and display it on screens to the person wearing the headset." Lidar will also reportedly play a role here, helping to map nearby real world objects in virtual spaces rendered by the headset.
But for pure VR enthusiasts, the Apple headset will also supposedly tout two 8K screens, plus eye tracking.
Foveated rendering and eye tracking would be used to reduce the image quality in areas outside of the user's focus.
The report claims this would be a niche product unrelated to an Apple mass market augmented reality (AR) product.
Exclusive: Apple likely buyer of NextVR, a live event streaming AR/VR company being sold for ~$100M
It's no secret that Apple has ambitious plans for augmented reality and a future AR-focused headset. Apple is practically building the platform for its future headset out in the open with ARKit. What's new is that Apple is believed to be in the process of acquiring a California-based virtual reality company called NextVR, 9to5Mac has learned.
NextVR, which is located in Orange County, California, has a decade of experience marrying virtual reality with sports and entertainment. The company currently provides VR experiences for viewing live events with headsets from PlayStation, Oculus, HTC, Microsoft, Lenovo headsets.
The icing on the cake may not be expertise in virtual reality, however, as NextVR also has holds patented technology that upscales video streams. NextVR uses this technology to support high quality video streams of music and sporting events to VR headsets. NextVR holds over 40 technology patents in total.
Apple is reportedly in the process of snapping up NextVR, its third acquisition in the past week
Apple appears to have embarked on a buying spree over the past week, as startup valuations come down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
[...] Apple frequently buys smaller startups without disclosing the details, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC last May. But an uptick in acquisitions — three in a week — is particularly significant as startups tackle the economic pressures brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Apple acquired the acclaimed weather app DarkSky, in a move predicted to add to a growing list of services division. DarkSky's founder Adam Grossman announced the news in a blog post, but didn't disclose any of the deal's details.
Then it acquired the Dublin-based AI startup Voysis, whose technology could help bolster Siri's language skills, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The terms of the deal were also left undisclosed.
First came VR. Then came a wave of AR headsets that were high-priced and full of promises of wild mixed reality worlds. Apple now seems to be readying its own pair of smart glasses, at long last, seven years after Google Glass and four years after the debut of Oculus Rift. These reports have extended back for several years, including a story broken by CNET's Shara Tibken in 2018.
Apple has been in the wings all this time without any headset at all, although the company's aspirations in AR have been clear and well-telegraphed on iPhones and iPads for years. Each year, Apple's made significant strides on iOS with its AR tools.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Sunday February 07, @08:57AM
IA - Idiot Augmentation.
New Apple VR Add - "Not watching the road cuz you're looking at your device? Put one of these on, and we'll give you an audio alert right before you are run over while jaywalking."