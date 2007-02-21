from the lost-property-offices dept.
Astronomers identified a piece of the Milky Way's missing matter:
The majority of the universe's mass is believed to be mysterious dark matter and dark energy. 5 percent is 'normal matter' that makes up stars, planets, asteroids, etc. This is known as baryonic matter.
[...] Yuanming Wang, a doctoral candidate in the School of Physics at the University of Sydney, has developed an ingenious method to track down the missing matter. Using the technique, Wang pinpointed a hitherto undetected stream of cold gas in the Milky Way about ten light-years from Earth.
The cloud is about a trillion kilometers long and 10 billion kilometers wide[*] but only weighing about our Moon's mass.
Ms. Wang, who is pursuing her Ph.D. at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy, said, "We suspect that much of the 'missing' baryonic matter is in the form of cold gas clouds either in galaxies or between galaxies."
"This gas is undetectable using conventional methods, as it emits no visible light of its own and is just too cold for detection via radio astronomy."
Astronomers observed radio sources in the distant background to see how they 'shimmered'. They discovered five twinkling radio sources on a giant line in the sky.
[...] When visible light is distorted while passing through the atmosphere, it gives stars their twinkle. Similarly, when radio waves pass through the[sic] matter, it affects their brightness. It was that scintillation' that Ms. Wang and her colleagues detected.
[...] Ms. Wang said, "However, we have now developed a method to identify such clumps of 'invisible' cold gas using background galaxies as pins."
[...] For the study, scientists gathered the CSIRO's Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in Western Australia.
[*] For comparison, Neptune (at 30 AU) is 4.5 billion kilometers from the Sun. Put another way, this region is approximately 67 AU by 6,700 AU in size. Lastly, 1 light year is approximately 63,000 AU.
Journal Reference:
Yuanming Wang, Artem Tuntsov, Tara Murphy, et al. ASKAP observations of multiple rapid scintillators reveal a degrees-long plasma filament, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stab139)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Sunday February 07, @10:46PM (2 children)
This is Occam's Razor's answer. No magic undetectable matter, just more junk under the couch where you didn't look.
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Sunday February 07, @11:08PM
No one said Dark Matter was magical, undetectable matter. Just the uneducated nay-sayers and wannabe physicists.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Sunday February 07, @11:21PM
This is my take as well. Now, I'm not a scientist, so it's one of those things where clearly they know more and they think differently. Then again, science believed in ether instead of photons a while back, so science is wrong until it's not.
So we have dark matter and dark energy which magically explains why equations don't work. but that's like saying "UFO" - it doesn't mean aliens, it means an unknown object. when you have a star or some kind of a point mass, it's "relatively" easy (still hard but possible) to figure out it's there. When you have random individual molecules and subatomic particles scattered all over the place like fog, you can't really figure it out. So why not assume it's regular mass we can't see instead of this "dark" whatever? because to me, it sounds like that's what dark matter is - matter that's dark - not emitting light, so we can't see it.
