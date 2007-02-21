Stories
Why Elephants Rarely Get Cancer

posted by martyb on Monday February 08, @03:40AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Why elephants rarely get cancer:

Elephants – the world's largest land mammal with a lifespan of up to 70 years – have puzzled experts by rarely being struck down with the illness.

Scientists from the University at Buffalo have now revealed elephants have multiple copies of tumour-suppressing genes, all of which "contribute probably a little bit to cancer resistance".

[...] Better understanding natural cancer resistance may help in the development of new treatments, the scientists hope.

The disease arises when genetic mutations cause individual cells to grow in an uncontrolled way.

A longer life creates more opportunities for these mutations to take place, hence why cancers are more common among the elderly.

Elephants – with their lengthy lifespan and gargantuan frame – rarely develop the disease, however.

[...] "One of the expectations is as you get a really big body, your burden of cancer should increase because things with big bodies have more cells," said study author Dr Vincent Lynch.

[...] "This time, we said, 'Let's just look at whether the entire elephant genome includes more copies of tumour suppressors than what you'd expect'," said Dr Lynch.

[...] "Elephants have lots and lots and lots of extra copies of tumour-suppressor genes, and they all contribute probably a little bit to cancer resistance."

These genes are involved in DNA repair and internal stress resistance, as well as in the growth, ageing and death of cells.

Journal Reference:
Juan M Vazquez, Vincent J Lynch. Pervasive duplication of tumor suppressors in Afrotherians during the evolution of large bodies and reduced cancer risk, (DOI: 10.7554/eLife.65041)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Monday February 08, @04:11AM

    by looorg (578) on Monday February 08, @04:11AM (#1110130)

    Perhaps they just dont consume enough sugar, drink enough alcohol or smoke enough cigarettes? We could tech them ... that or some human entrepreneur is probably going to start injecting elephant blood or some dna-filled fluid. That said it didnt go so well for the elephant man.

  • (Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday February 08, @04:19AM

    by fakefuck39 (6620) on Monday February 08, @04:19AM (#1110133)

    this is like the shark question all over again. yeah yeah, sharks and elephants don't get much cancer. neither do people under 50. and that's how long elephants live, and double the shark lifetime. It takes time for cancer - they die of other shit before they get it.

    And to disprove this "large animals don't get cancer" bs even more, here are some prime examples. Lobsters easily live 100 years. Turtles live like 300 years. Both of those have almost no cancer just like the elephants.

    But common sense doesn't get funding. Finding a magic gene you can splice into a retrovirus and give to people as a cancer vaccine does.

