War on Section 230 begins in earnest as Dem senators look to limit legal immunity for social networks, websites etc:
US Senators Mark Warner (D-VA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Friday introduced draft legislation to limit the legal protections available to social networks, websites, and anything else that provides an "interactive computer service."
The three politicians proposed a bill they're calling the SAFE TECH Act [PDF], which narrows the liability protection afforded to organizations by Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act.
[...] Section 230 of the CDA is the legal foundation of the modern internet because it provides a way for orgs to host user-generated content while, more or less, avoiding legal liability for that content. And it allows companies to maintain that qualified immunity even when they moderate user-generated content.
[...] "A platform that hosts organizing efforts for armed militia groups making direct calls for violence faces no legal consequences for its actions, even when reported by users hundreds of times in advance of the tragic events," laments Warner, pointing at the lack of consequences for online services that were used to organize the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The bill proposes to clarify where Section 230 immunity does not apply. It seeks to remove platform protection for:
- Ads and other paid content, so platforms can't profit from unlawful or harmful services.
- Civil rights law and antitrust law violation claims.
- Harassment/cyberstalking claims related to protected classes (e.g. sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc).
- Wrongful death claims.
- Alien Tort Claims Act claims (e.g. allowing survivors of the Rohingya genocide to sue Facebook).
Also at Reuters which adds:
There are several other pieces of legislation aimed at changing the law doing the rounds, including one from Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Lindsey Graham. There is another one from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and a bipartisan bill from Democrat Brian Schatz and Republican John Thune.
What do other countries do?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @06:15AM (2 children)
Fine them billions and pay the bureaucracy, what else?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by fakefuck39 on Monday February 08, @07:07AM
This isn't about facebook doing something illegal they can get fined for. This is about facebook having qualified immunity from lawsuits, for hosting content that's illegal, and making money off of it. It's about about me purchasing an ad on facebook naming you a pedofile, making up fake arrests for you, putting a photoshopped picture of you having sex with a little girl in the background, and paying facebook money to run that ad and show it specifically to your coworkers. Right now, facebook is immune from prosecution for running that ad. After this change, you can sue facebook in addition to the person who paid facebook to run that ad. Just like you can do to a newspaper hosting that ad.
There's no one to fine here. There is just undeserved qualified immunity to remove.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:36AM
I think most other countries which may have governments WITH any spine, find that the Online Giants laugh at them as "US law applies", while being tax registered in the Cayman Is or Ireland. I say ALL countries should band together and sue these "host" nations in the International Court (in the Hague).. for trillions in losses, privacy, degradation of democracy, etc, etc and much more highly deserved and way long overdue etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @06:18AM (13 children)
Bipartisan support for destroying the internet. Well, large swaths of it anyway.
What constitutes a harassment/cyberstalking claim? It doesn't matter, because there will be a huge overcorrection to avoid liability.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 08, @06:34AM (6 children)
Blindingly obvious attempt to create de facto hate speech law since just passing it through congress would be a blatant 1A violation and wouldn't even stand up in the first court it hit.
If Kamala Harris isn't responsible for her grandparents owning slaves, neither is anyone else.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by fakefuck39 on Monday February 08, @06:42AM (4 children)
This isn't trying to censor speech or make it illegal. What it does is remove protections for that speech. Right now, you can make up a bunch of fake shit to target a business or person, take out a huge ad on facebook, and get sued by that business - not for the speech, for the malicious tort. Facebook however is protected from being named in the lawsuit for tunning that ad. A TV station however, is not.
What this looks to do is remove that protection from facebook. Not for comments users post. For things like the ads it allows people to pay them money to run. This isn't about your 1A rights. This is about them charging money for an ad placement contract, then displaying that ad. They chose to do that and entered into a business transaction - not the users commenting. They should absolutely not be protected from being named in a lawsuit for that.
So yes, it'll stand up in court, because it's not about speech, nor are the lawsuits. 1A does not magically protect you from a tort you have committed, just because you're free to say the tort.
That's what's blindingly obvious about this. Apparently not to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:07AM (1 child)
Ahem, are your reading skills fully developed, son? Your intellectual abilities too? Good, good, glad to hear.
Now, follow the text with your finger and stop when you get to "Harassment/cyberstalking claims related to protected classes (e.g. sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc).". 'Twill do you good.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday February 08, @07:16AM
Mine are. Are yours?
Here's the section you're bitching about that they're trying to add to section 230.
"Nothing in this section shall be construed to limit, impair, or prevent any action alleging discrimination on the basis of any protected class, or conduct that has the effect or consequence of discriminating on the basis of any protected class, under any Federal or State law."
Apparently to you adding this is a violation of the first amendment? I do believe your eyes can read the words. You clearly have trouble with comprehension though. Do give comprehending the words you're reading. "twill" do you good. Oh who am I kidding, you're too dumb and too angry at fake shit you make up to be angry, to comprehend anything. Keep on living in your own little reality, and keep on truckin'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:12AM (1 child)
Did you not read TFS?
WTF you think "laments" means in that context? It means they want to reverse that situation. It means they want companies to censor more, not less, as was the intent with the original discussion around 230.
This is an amazing bait and switch, but hey, we're talking Democrats, the party of peace (where peace=warmongering), the working man (where working man=Wall St.), and equity (where equity=racism). They've just about mastered the trick of saying words that mean the exact opposite.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday February 08, @07:19AM
What I know is you did not read the pdf, and only read the summary. You should read the pdf of the actual text you're trying to add. It's only a few pages, real big font. But you won't read it, because if you did, you couldn't make up fake shit to bitch and rage about. No, what they are doing has zero to do with what the GOP tried to do by repealing section 230.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:19AM
1st Ameliorment Rights to kidde sick stuff and QAnon planning, and cyberstocking and revenge catfishing? I don't think so. Buzzard is a leetle off his rocker! This is the kind of stuff that will call exaeta back to SN, to complain about the blocking of totemo hentai from his free peaches. Momotaro pron? That is just sick, and not constitutionally protected at all.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday February 08, @06:35AM (2 children)
No worries, the internet will recognize this as damage and will route around...
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 3, Touché) by EEMac on Monday February 08, @06:43AM (1 child)
Just like Parler did. Oh, wait . . .
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @06:46AM
It's a winding route. Buy Dogecoin.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:05AM (1 child)
No -- the original thought was to strip companies of the 230 protections if they engage in censorship because by doing so, they are no longer a mere communications service, they are acting like publishers.
This law is the reverse -- it seeks to create a liability if they DO NOT censor.
Democrats are neofascists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:44AM
Like the rest of the world, where you don't get protection if your speech is meant to be used for harrasment.
Common sense, really, "don't be a dick" and you'll be fine.
Now you're being a dick and potentially liable under existing jurisprudence [wikipedia.org] (see "group libel").
And, if this law passes, it will be your speech that would create TMB headaches more powerful than any Perl script could.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 08, @07:11AM
Cyberstalking / US [wikipedia.org]
Already illegal for the perpetrator, seems that the platform may become liable too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 08, @06:58AM (1 child)
If I had money to bet, I would bet money that the GOP will backtrack over their previous noise about removing 230 real hard now.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:07AM
Of course they will -- this is a neofascist bill designed to increase censorship, not decrease it. I'm sure you will love it.