When Adobe Stopped Flash Content From Running It Also Stopped A Chinese Railroad:
Adobe's Flash, the web browser plug-in that powered so very many crappy games, confusing interfaces, and animated icons of the early web like Homestar Runner is now finally gone, after a long, slow, protracted death. For most of us, this just means that some goofy webgame you searched for out of misplaced nostalgia will no longer run. For a select few in China, though, the death of Flash meant being late to work, because the city of Dalian in northern China was running their railroad system on it.Yes, a railroad, run on Flash, the same thing used to run "free online casinos" and knockoff Breakout games in mortgage re-fi ads.
[...] So, when Adobe finally killed Flash-based content from running, this Tuesday Dalian's railroad network found itself ground to a halt for 20 hours.
The railroad's technicians did get everything back up and running, but the way they did this is fascinating, too. They didn't switch the rail management system to some other, more modern codebase or software installation; instead, they installed a pirated version of Flash that was still operational. The knockoff version seems to be known as "Ghost Version."
This, along with installing an older version of the Flash player to work with the knockoff Flash server setup, "solved" the problem, and the railroad was back up and running.
Has anything like this ever happened where you work or worked?
Also at: Ars Technica; official's account (in Chinese).
South African Government Releases Its Own Browser Just To Re-Enable Flash Support | Zdnet:
For some people, it's apparently easier to manage your own browser than port some web forms from Flash to HTML.
The South African Revenue Service [(SARS)] has released this week its own custom web browser for the sole purpose of re-enabling Adobe Flash Player support, rather than port its existing website from using Flash to HTML-based web forms.
Flash Player reached its official end of life (EOL) on Dec. 31, 2020, when Adobe officially stopped supporting the software.
To prevent the app from continuing to be used in the real-world to the detriment of users and their security, Adobe also began blocking Flash content from playing inside the app starting January 12, with the help of a time-bomb mechanism.
As Adobe hoped, this last step worked as intended and prevented companies from continuing using the software, forcing many to update systems and remove the app.
As SARS tweeted on January 12, the agency was impacted by the time-bomb mechanism, and starting that day, the agency was unable to receive any tax filings via its web portal, where the upload forms were designed as Flash widgets.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 08, @08:56AM
A pirate version of software called "Ghost Version" to run a railroad? None for me, thanks, I'm driving!
of course, using flash to run a railroad in the first place....
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 08, @09:10AM
An internet search turns up dozens of sources that ran the above story. However, the ZDNet story seems to debunk all of them.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday February 08, @09:10AM
That area of China is not quite the same as saying "China."
We get offended when America is portrayed by the EU with goofy cartoons of an uneducated fat redneck on a scooter who thinks a 1/3lb burger is less than a 1/4 pounder, who lives in a trailer park with his mullet, and speaks a redneck version of English incomprehensible to a normal person. Indian people get offended when you say "Indians shit on the street and wipe their ass with their hand instead of toilet paper." They do - a minority of them living in uber-rural villages without running water or any toilets or sewer system.
So the area of China this happened in - it's the one where people don't know basic arithmetic and shit on the street, while burning wood in the winter because it's too rural to have heat. In fact, as someone who doesn't speak Mandarin, I can immediately tell by the their redneck accent where they're from, despite not knowing the language. That's where this railroad is from. It's actually a surprise there is any computer system running it at all, so it running in Flash is actually very modern for the area.
Now, here's an interesting tidbit, since my wife can read that Chinese propaganda blog linked in this post. They're making this political, and blaming the USA for shutting down their railroad. And they're not saying "Adobe disabled Flash because it's no longer supported." They're saying something akin to "USA now prohibits the use of Flash and is enforcing this on the world."
Then they go on how their amazing skilled staff and teamwork defeated this evil problem and how glorious their success was, and how highly praised they were by the authorities.