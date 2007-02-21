Subscriptions to Chegg have spiked since nearly every college in the world went virtual. In the third quarter, they grew 69% over the previous year, to 3.7 million. Nine-month revenue surged 54% to $440 million through September and is projected to hit $630 million for the year. (As of press time, Chegg hadn't reported final 2020 numbers.) Its shares, meanwhile, are up 345% since March 18, when the country began to lock down. Chegg is now valued at more than $12 billion.

Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig has profited handsomely. His holdings in Chegg plus after-tax proceeds from stock sales add up to $300 million. Rosensweig, who declined to speak to Forbes,has said that Chegg Study was "not built" for cheating. He describes it instead as the equivalent of an asynchronous, always-on tutor, ready to help students with detailed answers to problems. In a 2019 interview, he said higher education needs to adjust to the on-demand economy, the way Uber or Amazon have. "I don't know why you can't binge-watch your education," he said. "My view is education is going to have to come to us over the devices we have."

[...] In mid-January Chegg issued a press release about a new program called Honor Shield. It enables professors and instructors to presubmit exam or test questions, "preventing them from being answered on the Chegg platform during a time-specified exam period." Eleven months after colleges switched to remote learning, it quotes Chegg president Schultz as saying that because of the "sudden impact" of the pandemic, "a small number of students have misused our platform in ways it wasn't designed for."

[...] At the end of the 2020 spring term, North Carolina State University lecturer Tyler Johnson caught 200 students who had used Chegg to cheat on the final exam in his intro to statistics course. Of Chegg Study, Johnson says, "It's just unconscionable. Chegg absolutely knows what students are doing."

It's unreasonable to lay all the blame for cheating at the feet of Chegg, of course. Human nature is at fault, especially when studying from home makes it much harder to get caught. Constant social media exposure to political leaders who make a virtue out of dishonesty doesn't help either. But Chegg has weaponized the temptation and is cashing in on students' worst instincts. Our arsenal of digital tools and global connectivity should be deployed to transform education for the better. Instead, Chegg is using them to outsource cheating to India. That is a tragedy.