This $12 Billion Company Is Getting Rich Off Students Cheating Their Way Through Covid:
It's called "chegging." College students everywhere know what it means. "If I run out of time or I'm having problems on homework or an online quiz," says Matt, a 19-year-old sophomore at Arizona State, "I can chegg it."
He means he can use Chegg Study, the $14.95-a-month service he buys from Chegg, a tech company whose stock price has more than tripled during the pandemic. It takes him seconds to look up answers in Chegg's database of 46 million textbook and exam problems and turn them in as his own. In other words, to cheat. (Matt asked that his real name be withheld because he knows he's violating his school's honor code.)
Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California, but the heart of its operation is in India, where it employs more than 70,000 experts with advanced math, science, technology and engineering degrees. The experts, who work freelance, are online 24/7, supplying step-by-step answers to questions posted by subscribers (sometimes answered in less than 15 minutes). Chegg offers other services students find useful, including tools to create bibliographies, solve math problems and improve writing. But the main revenue driver, and the reason students subscribe, is Chegg Study.
[...] Forbes interviewed 52 students who use Chegg Study. Aside from the half dozen students Chegg provided for Forbes to talk to, all but 4 admitted they use the site to cheat. They include undergrads and grad students at 19 colleges, including large and small state schools and prestigious private universities like Columbia, Brown, Duke and NYU Abu Dhabi.
Subscriptions to Chegg have spiked since nearly every college in the world went virtual. In the third quarter, they grew 69% over the previous year, to 3.7 million. Nine-month revenue surged 54% to $440 million through September and is projected to hit $630 million for the year. (As of press time, Chegg hadn't reported final 2020 numbers.) Its shares, meanwhile, are up 345% since March 18, when the country began to lock down. Chegg is now valued at more than $12 billion.
Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig has profited handsomely. His holdings in Chegg plus after-tax proceeds from stock sales add up to $300 million. Rosensweig, who declined to speak to Forbes,has said that Chegg Study was "not built" for cheating. He describes it instead as the equivalent of an asynchronous, always-on tutor, ready to help students with detailed answers to problems. In a 2019 interview, he said higher education needs to adjust to the on-demand economy, the way Uber or Amazon have. "I don't know why you can't binge-watch your education," he said. "My view is education is going to have to come to us over the devices we have."
[...] In mid-January Chegg issued a press release about a new program called Honor Shield. It enables professors and instructors to presubmit exam or test questions, "preventing them from being answered on the Chegg platform during a time-specified exam period." Eleven months after colleges switched to remote learning, it quotes Chegg president Schultz as saying that because of the "sudden impact" of the pandemic, "a small number of students have misused our platform in ways it wasn't designed for."
[...] At the end of the 2020 spring term, North Carolina State University lecturer Tyler Johnson caught 200 students who had used Chegg to cheat on the final exam in his intro to statistics course. Of Chegg Study, Johnson says, "It's just unconscionable. Chegg absolutely knows what students are doing."
It's unreasonable to lay all the blame for cheating at the feet of Chegg, of course. Human nature is at fault, especially when studying from home makes it much harder to get caught. Constant social media exposure to political leaders who make a virtue out of dishonesty doesn't help either. But Chegg has weaponized the temptation and is cashing in on students' worst instincts. Our arsenal of digital tools and global connectivity should be deployed to transform education for the better. Instead, Chegg is using them to outsource cheating to India. That is a tragedy.
These seems apropos; first:
The measure of a man's real character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out.
-- Thomas B. Macaulay
And second:
Oh, what a tangled web we weave,
When first we practise to deceive! -- Marmion by Sir Walter Scott
How many go to college to get a degree versus an education? What happens when these students find themselves in the "real world" and are called upon to use the knowledge they have supposedly acquired?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday February 08, @11:37AM
Yes, human nature is to blame. We take shortcuts if we are allowed to. It is a risk/benefit evaluation each person does all the time. But, we are very bad at evaluating long-term gains versus short-term gains, at least, most of us suck at that and will go for the short-term gain. Reminds me of the marshmallow experiment [wikipedia.org].
One has to wonder whether the old bording-school principle would be of advantage. It is a closed environment with very strict social control. That surely has a lot of disadvantages, but it may be more difficult to cheat in such an environment. So I guess it is up to society to decide whether we want students to become stupid degree-holders or become smart and socially inept by locking them in a building.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday February 08, @11:52AM
How about "open book exams"?
Those were the hardest I ever sit in my Uni time: 3 hours to solve a problem, get whatever books you want.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0