"When I meet God," physicist Werner Heisenberg allegedly once said, "I'm going to ask him two questions: why relativity? And why turbulence? I really believe he'll have an answer for the first."
Although the quote is almost certainly fictional, it captures the sheer frustration many physicists feel about turbulence: the complex, chaotic, unpredictable flows in fluids.
This phenomenon surrounds us: swirling gases in the atmosphere disrupting our flights; the movement of rivers around rocks; the flow of blood through our arteries. We also see it on cosmic scales, explains quantum physicist Warwick Bowen from the University of Queensland (UQ), from gas flowing in galaxy clusters to the Great Red Spot – a massive cyclone on Jupiter.
"You could fit our planet within this one storm, and it's existed for many hundreds of years – for the whole time that we've been able to observe Jupiter," Bowen says.
[...] And we still don't know why. Turbulence has always been too complex to accurately analyse or even measure. Even after centuries of study, physicists have no general theoretical description of it – it's been described as the last great outstanding problem of classical physics.
Journal Reference:
Guillaume Gauthier, Matthew T. Reeves, Xiaoquan Yu, et al. Giant vortex clusters in a two-dimensional quantum fluid [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aat5718)
Shaun P. Johnstone, Andrew J. Groszek, Philip T. Starkey, et al. Evolution of large-scale flow from turbulence in a two-dimensional superfluid [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aat5793)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 08, @06:53PM (3 children)
Shitty reporting. Physicists understand turbulence just fine. They just don't have the means to model it on any useful scale.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 08, @07:24PM
Editorializing is lacking too, but I can't complain - 'twas me the lazy one to push the work on the editors.
I'd have chosen to emphasize the "at nanoscale, vortices are quantified too", because they that's what they are studying, not the Great Red Spot on Jupiter (that's just reporting ballast).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:27PM
They just can't predict it or eliminate it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:39PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:00PM (1 child)
While I doubt that they have generated any fundamental answers to turbulence, Formula 1 aerodynamicists have been extremely well funded for the last 20-30 years. The rules for aero devices on the race cars keep changing, but the exposed tires are always there making huge turbulence that needs to be controlled as it passes over the car, so there has been a tremendous amount of application experience.
The basic goals are pretty straight forward -- more downforce, controlled downforce distribution (not too much front or rear tire loading) and a suitable downforce:drag ratio for each track (the optimum varies).
The resources at one team have included, for example, ~100 engineers working CFD models, dozens of people building wind tunnel models, keeping two wind tunnels busy year round, 2 or 3 shifts. Multiply this by a handful of top teams and there is over a thousand engineers and technicians working on the practical results of turbulence.
And, somewhat sadly for the rest of us, it's all proprietary and tied up in competitive advantage to the teams.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday February 08, @07:23PM
Applied aerodynamics is still (mostly) the study of how to *avoid* turbulence. Laminar flow is powerful, efficient, and easy to model, and we've harnessed that knowledge to great effect.
But talking to an applied aerodynamics expert about turbulence is like... I don't know... talking to a fish about air - they kinda know what it is, but mostly do their best to stay away from it.
On the other hand, turbulence seems to offer some incredible power and efficiency as well, and is widely used to power flight in the insect world. As demonstrated most famously by the bumble bee, whose body is incapable of producing enough power to keep it aloft according to our understanding of laminar-flow flight dynamics.
But turbulence is difficult to model, and we're just barely scratching the surface of understanding it. And unlike the blind questing of evolution, our technology is mostly based on understanding what we're doing.
(Score: 2, Troll) by SomeGuy on Monday February 08, @07:23PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:26PM
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday February 08, @07:34PM
