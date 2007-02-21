Stories
Turbulence Trouble

posted by mrpg on Monday February 08, @06:45PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Turbulence trouble:

"When I meet God," physicist Werner Heisenberg allegedly once said, "I'm going to ask him two questions: why relativity? And why turbulence? I really believe he'll have an answer for the first."

Although the quote is almost certainly fictional, it captures the sheer frustration many physicists feel about turbulence: the complex, chaotic, unpredictable flows in fluids.

This phenomenon surrounds us: swirling gases in the atmosphere disrupting our flights; the movement of rivers around rocks; the flow of blood through our arteries. We also see it on cosmic scales, explains quantum physicist Warwick Bowen from the University of Queensland (UQ), from gas flowing in galaxy clusters to the Great Red Spot – a massive cyclone on Jupiter.

"You could fit our planet within this one storm, and it's existed for many hundreds of years – for the whole time that we've been able to observe Jupiter," Bowen says.

[...] And we still don't know why. Turbulence has always been too complex to accurately analyse or even measure. Even after centuries of study, physicists have no general theoretical description of it – it's been described as the last great outstanding problem of classical physics.

Journal Reference:
Guillaume Gauthier, Matthew T. Reeves, Xiaoquan Yu, et al. Giant vortex clusters in a two-dimensional quantum fluid [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aat5718)
Shaun P. Johnstone, Andrew J. Groszek, Philip T. Starkey, et al. Evolution of large-scale flow from turbulence in a two-dimensional superfluid [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aat5793)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 08, @06:53PM (3 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Monday February 08, @06:53PM (#1110334) Homepage Journal

    Shitty reporting. Physicists understand turbulence just fine. They just don't have the means to model it on any useful scale.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 08, @07:24PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday February 08, @07:24PM (#1110341) Journal

      Editorializing is lacking too, but I can't complain - 'twas me the lazy one to push the work on the editors.

      I'd have chosen to emphasize the "at nanoscale, vortices are quantified too", because they that's what they are studying, not the Great Red Spot on Jupiter (that's just reporting ballast).

      “Turbulence is a problem for us, really – we don’t want it!” Bowen says, chuckling. “In our particular case we’d like to understand it just so we can remove it.”

      Turns out, superfluid helium is an excellent medium in which to study how turbulent phenomena form and evolve, as evidenced by the lab’s contribution to the landmark demonstrations made in 2019.

      They provided the first experimental proof of a prediction made by Nobel-Prize-winning physical chemist Lars Onsager, who in 1949 proposed that turbulence in 2D systems could be understood by observing it on nanoscales. These systems are made up of miniscule working parts called quantum vortices – the quantum equivalent of a tornado or a vortex in water – and Onsager suggested that over time, vortices rotating in the same direction would cluster to form larger ones, making the system become more stable.

      ...

      What’s counter-intuitive about these vortices, according to Bowen, is that the fluid is only allowed to take particular speeds.

      “If I stir a pot, then in a classical system that fluid can take any velocity it likes, but in superfluids it can only take very specific velocities,” he explains. “When I stir it, initially nothing happens – it just ignores the fact that I’m stirring. Then if I increase my speed, at some point it steps up to a specific new velocity, and if I keep stirring it steps up again. But you can only have discrete values.

      ...

      Pushing vortices into a tiny space will make them interact more strongly, increasing the frequency shift of their “sound” – that is, the ripples they make in the superfluid.

      “What I’d like to do,” Bowen says, “is to listen to that sound wave with no vortex at a certain frequency, then add a vortex and see it jump to another frequency.”

      This distinct jump would prove the vortex’s quantised nature, directly verifying the assumption underpinning the 2016 Nobel Prize. Bowen’s lab is in the perfect position to achieve this.

      ...
      Further experiments with microscopic turbulence will hopefully lead to better models of turbulent phenomena in the world around us.

      “The interesting question is, how much can you scale it up to become a useful tool to learn about classical turbulence?” Bowen muses. “I think it’s fair to say we don’t know the answer to that question – yet.”

      In the meantime, understanding turbulence will pave the way for Bowen’s lab to create new quantum technologies. They hope to revolutionise inertial sensors, which continually calculate position and velocity to aid in the navigation of aircraft, submarines, ships, spacecraft and even smartphones. Cutting-edge sensors are currently based on lasers – but Bowen reckons that atoms could do the job better, since they interact much more strongly with gravity.

      Replacing light waves with matter waves – such as superfluid helium – could improve the sensitivity of inertial sensors by a factor of ten billion.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:27PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:27PM (#1110343)

      Physicists understand turbulence just fine.

      They just can't predict it or eliminate it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:39PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:39PM (#1110347)

      Yeah? Next you'll be telling me that golf balls need dimples.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:00PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:00PM (#1110338)

    While I doubt that they have generated any fundamental answers to turbulence, Formula 1 aerodynamicists have been extremely well funded for the last 20-30 years. The rules for aero devices on the race cars keep changing, but the exposed tires are always there making huge turbulence that needs to be controlled as it passes over the car, so there has been a tremendous amount of application experience.

    The basic goals are pretty straight forward -- more downforce, controlled downforce distribution (not too much front or rear tire loading) and a suitable downforce:drag ratio for each track (the optimum varies).

    The resources at one team have included, for example, ~100 engineers working CFD models, dozens of people building wind tunnel models, keeping two wind tunnels busy year round, 2 or 3 shifts. Multiply this by a handful of top teams and there is over a thousand engineers and technicians working on the practical results of turbulence.

    And, somewhat sadly for the rest of us, it's all proprietary and tied up in competitive advantage to the teams.

    • (Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday February 08, @07:23PM

      by Immerman (3985) on Monday February 08, @07:23PM (#1110340)

      Applied aerodynamics is still (mostly) the study of how to *avoid* turbulence. Laminar flow is powerful, efficient, and easy to model, and we've harnessed that knowledge to great effect.

      But talking to an applied aerodynamics expert about turbulence is like... I don't know... talking to a fish about air - they kinda know what it is, but mostly do their best to stay away from it.

      On the other hand, turbulence seems to offer some incredible power and efficiency as well, and is widely used to power flight in the insect world. As demonstrated most famously by the bumble bee, whose body is incapable of producing enough power to keep it aloft according to our understanding of laminar-flow flight dynamics.

      But turbulence is difficult to model, and we're just barely scratching the surface of understanding it. And unlike the blind questing of evolution, our technology is mostly based on understanding what we're doing.

  • (Score: 2, Troll) by SomeGuy on Monday February 08, @07:23PM (3 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Monday February 08, @07:23PM (#1110339)

    "When I meet God," physicist Werner Heisenberg allegedly once said, "I'm going to ask him two questions: why relativity? And why turbulence? I really believe he'll have an answer for the first."

    Error. There is no such thing as "god".

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:26PM (#1110342)

      But... but... it has a particle [wikipedia.org], so there must be one.

    • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday February 08, @07:34PM

      by Frosty Piss (4971) on Monday February 08, @07:34PM (#1110345)

      My organic chem professor was a Born Again. Couldn’t understand it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:35PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 08, @07:35PM (#1110346)

      Error. There is no such thing as "god".

      You might want to have a plan "B" prepared just in case one day you are terribly surprised.

