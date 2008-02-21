from the what's-in-YOUR-wallet? dept.
Tesla Buys $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin, Plans to Accept It as Payment
Musk's Tesla says it invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin, sending the cryptocurrency to record levels near $44,000
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. said that it has acquired $1.5 billion in bitcoins in January and that it could accept the world's No. 1 digital asset for payment in the future.
Tesla revealed the purchase in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, which helped to drive up bitcoin prices +11.50% to around $44,203, a gain of over 13% in early trade on CoinDesk.
"In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity," Tesla said in a 10-K filing with the U.S. markets regulator.
"Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt," the filing continued.
The move comes as Musk has recently been a more vocal champion of digital assets on his social platforms.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 09, @02:39AM (6 children)
Since every transaction is over 700KWh to process, or 500,000x the cost to process a Visa transaction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @02:46AM (4 children)
When, not if, this bitbubble bursts (and that will make the Tsar Bomba look like a kid's firecracker), Tesla along with SpaceX and all will be gone. Musk will be the poorest person on Earth.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 09, @02:55AM
I worried about that for about 2 seconds, then remembered that $1.5B isn't much at all compared to Tesla's current $15B+ cash on hand.
Also, the market, irrational as it is, seems to be eating this up - + 11% on the day after the announcement in the morning. Until the pool of TSLA investors gets wise to the hollow sound inside BTC - which may take decades - this is probably going to be a net positive for TSLA.
If Musk is smart, he's using his star power to pump BTC and is now reselling it for $2B+
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @02:59AM (2 children)
People who buy bitcoin are always going to be poor at some point in the future according to nocoiners. Instead they keep getting richer.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday February 09, @03:06AM (1 child)
Meanwhile, I keep looking at each jump, thinking "Man, I probably should've bought some earlier. But it will definitely drop from here this time. For sure!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @03:13AM
Buttcoin is dependent on the Internet, the favor of governments, and is backed by warm CO2 farts.
Everything that gold isn't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @03:01AM
Why not mention how much electricity is wasted on advertisements, tracking, crappy webpage design, and porn?
Shillsplain to us some more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @03:33AM
When honest labor and genuine innovations are sidelined for the benefit of big fat cats, you get weird shit like inflated bitcoin and god-knows-what.
I blame the modern "economics" academia.
FUCK HBS. FUCK McKinsey. FUCK GovernmentSach.