Google is in hot water after banning the Google account of Andrew Spinks, the lead developer of the hit indie game Terraria. The YouTube account of Spinks' game dev company, Re-Logic, was hit with some kind of terms-of-service violation, resulting in Google banning Spinks' entire Google account, greatly disrupting his company's ability to do business. After three fruitless weeks of trying to get the situation fixed, Spinks announced that his company will no longer do business with Google and that the upcoming Stadia version of Terraria is canceled. "I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little," Spinks said. "Doing business with you is a liability."

[...] For many people, a Google account ban is an online death sentence, and it's also a punishment doled out without much recourse for the victim. How would you even begin to dispute a Google account ban when the first thing that happens is your Gmail stops working? If you happen to be a famous indie developer with a hit game in development for Google's streaming service, publicly canceling your game on Twitter is probably a good way to get your case heard.