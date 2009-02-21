from the peon dept.
Terraria developer cancels Google Stadia port after YouTube account ban
Google is in hot water after banning the Google account of Andrew Spinks, the lead developer of the hit indie game Terraria. The YouTube account of Spinks' game dev company, Re-Logic, was hit with some kind of terms-of-service violation, resulting in Google banning Spinks' entire Google account, greatly disrupting his company's ability to do business. After three fruitless weeks of trying to get the situation fixed, Spinks announced that his company will no longer do business with Google and that the upcoming Stadia version of Terraria is canceled. "I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little," Spinks said. "Doing business with you is a liability."
[...] For many people, a Google account ban is an online death sentence, and it's also a punishment doled out without much recourse for the victim. How would you even begin to dispute a Google account ban when the first thing that happens is your Gmail stops working? If you happen to be a famous indie developer with a hit game in development for Google's streaming service, publicly canceling your game on Twitter is probably a good way to get your case heard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @09:10AM
Spinks to be him! How could any business person let themselves be put in such a situation. Unless, they were not really a businessperson. Parler!!!
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 09, @09:24AM
Google is pervasive. While it's nearly impossible to avoid all Google services, it is well worth reducing your exposure. This guy should have gotten off of Gmail long since. Since he runs a business, surely his mail address refers to his own domain - there are plenty of email hosts out there - just move your MX records.
And backups. He apparently trusted 15 years of his mails to Google, without having a local backup.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @09:33AM
1) The developer needs to sue Google.
2) Anyone who purchased Terraria on Google Play needs to sue Google. I can confirm, I purchased Terraria through the Google Play store. It no longer appears in my library of purchased apps. The account suspension means that I can no longer access or use an app I purchased. This is hardly the only time that Google has removed apps from the libraries of users who purchased them. The money isn't refunded and Google prevents users from seeing the apps in their libraries, let alone installing them.
I've lost tens of dollars worth of apps that Google has arbitrarily decided to remove from my library for no good reason. The apps ran fine on my devices, but I assume the developer hadn't updated them in awhile, so Google blocked everyone from installing them, even users who had previously purchased them.
Seriously, fuck Google.