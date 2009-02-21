from the and-that's-no-lye! dept.
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
A computer hacker gained access to the water system of a city in Florida and tried to pump in a "dangerous" amount of a chemical, officials say.
The hacker briefly increased the amount of sodium hydroxide (lye) in Oldsmar's water treatment system, but a worker spotted it and reversed the action. Lye is used in small amounts to control acidity but a large amount could have caused major problems in the water.
Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel said: "There's a bad actor out there." No arrests have yet been made and it is not known if the hack was done from within the US or outside.
A computer controlling Oldsmar's water treatment system was remotely accessed on Friday. A plant operator saw an attempt to access the system in the morning but assumed it was his supervisor, the Tampa Bay Times reported. But another attempt was made early in the afternoon and this time the hacker accessed the treatment software and increased the sodium hydroxide content from 100 parts per million to 11,100 ppm. The operator immediately reduced the level to normal.
Also at CNN, Ars Technica, and WWSB.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday February 09, @11:43AM (2 children)
Why? Why is it connected to the internet?
Not like a water plant is less essential than a bar/restaurant to have the supervisor WFH.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @12:10PM (1 child)
Ya know it's a good question. There is two, maybe more; but, I'll focus on two possibilities.
One, is they do stuff like this for the same reason some one burns down a house to get the insurance money. It's intentional.
The second, is that the AI singularity is already here, and has been here; and is slowly but surely, chipping away at our minds, influencing us in unseen ways. Just waiting for the moment when a walking, talking, seeing, jumping, bonified robot gets connected to the, 'internet.'
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 09, @12:17PM
Whoever did it obviously wanted a lot of people to die, so that they could add more deaths to their COVID body-count and blame a "COVID outbreak" on Super Bowl partying. Globohomo are also attempting to make an example of Florida, because it's the most high-profile state pushing back against the COVID hoax. Also it was the Jews.