SpaceX has quietly opened up preorders around the world for its Starlink internet service, with confirmations already rolling in from across the US, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and others.

People who are outside the current area of availability for the #Starlink Beta can place a $99 deposit to acquire the service once it becomes available in your region – NET mid-to-late 2021, for example.



"Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis."

[...] Crucially, Starlink’s international rollout is entirely contingent upon a complex, bureaucratic process of regulatory approvals in every single country SpaceX wants to operate in. As of 2021, SpaceX has managed to secure licenses to distribute Starlink internet service in the US, Canada, and United Kingdom, with beta customers already widespread in all three countries.

Work to secure licenses is well underway in Mexico, Germany, Greece, France, Australia, Argentina, and Chile. The process is also in the earlier stages – but already underway – in the Caribbean, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, The Philippines, India, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, and Columbia. Many additional countries are likely in work, as well, but have yet to be confirmed via government filings or officials.