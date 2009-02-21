from the side-effects dept.
Cryptomining Causes Power Outages in Tehran
Tehran Faces Power Outages Due To Massive Crypto Mining Operations Consuming Up To 450 Megawatts, That Much Power Can Power A City Of 100K People
Everyone already knows that crypto miners are causing a shortage of the newest graphics cards on top of the preexisting shortages, but now large scale mining farms are causing power outages. In Iran, authorities investigated the cause of power outages and found out the root cause was GPU mining farms taking huge amounts of power.
These aren't just some average mining farms run by a miner, these are full industrial level operations that have moved from China to Iran. In Iran, power is produced at a cost of 1.8 cents per kilowatt-hour and sold at over 10 times that to the public, but the miners are able to get it for 2.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. Not even China can match those prices, so miners have moved their operations to Tehran because it's the most cost-effective.
After investigations, Iranian authorities concluded that there are 14 huge crypto mining operations in Iran that consumed 300 megawatts, but at full capacity could consume up to 450 megawatts. For reference, that much power can provide for a city with a population of 100,000 people. All of this makes Iran the 6th most popular destination for crypto mining in the world.
A German man is keeping $60 million in bitcoin from police by never revealing his password
https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2021/2/5/22268646/german-police-bitcoin-digital-wallet-missing-password
The wonderful thing about bitcoin is many of its apparent benefits, like the ability to be anonymously owned and securely transferred, are also the things that often create situations like this: police in Germany have seized more than €50 million ($60 million) in bitcoin, but they can't access any of it because, as Reuters reports, the person they took it from won't tell them his password.
The man in question was sentenced and has served his time in jail for covertly installing bitcoin mining software on people's computers, but throughout the entire process, he never shared a peep about how German authorities should get in. "We asked him but he didn't say" is the explanation Reuters was offered by a prosecutor. It presents a big, and probably obvious, question: can you really seize something, particularly money, that you can't access or use?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @04:26PM
They can't lock him up until he talks? No contempt of court over there? Sounds bogus
And Iran, please, just raise your damn prices.. make something off these assholes
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @04:34PM
https://fintechweekly.com/magazine/articles/an-untraceable-currency-bitcoin-privacy-concerns [fintechweekly.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @04:38PM (1 child)
Best method for extracting passwords from non-compliant criminals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @05:04PM
That and invading Poland.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @04:54PM
Uhh... why is this an obvious question? It's obvious the answer is "yes."
Seizing, as in taking, has nothing to do with using. You can shout "seize that man" at somebody trying to escape, and there is no implicit idea of "using" him in any way.
A better question, which is more subtle, is "can you really seize something you can't guarantee access denial to?" In this case, he could have a backup bitcoin wallet somewhere, and if the authorities can't access the money, they can't ensure the man will never get access to his backup. Regardless, that is at best only tangentially related to the access and use. If there were a magic ray which could destroy all copies of those coins everywhere forever, it could still be considered seizing, even thought the authorities would never be able to access or use it.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday February 09, @05:18PM
I used to invest quite a bit in energy markets, its technically interesting not just financially interesting. I was surprised to hear Iran's electricity tariff isn't progressive. Turns out I heard wrong.
The way the west, or the USA, handles electricity and poverty is we like to mix rich and poor to eliminate freedom of association and we like to charge full rate to people on welfare then reimburse with a welfare check; more or less approximately, see also earned income tax credits for the poor etc etc. Anyway the point is we charge poor people full rate then give them money.
The way Iran works their tariff is they have a highly progressive rate structure where "cell phones and TVs" level of service is free. But if you want more than a 15 amp ckt to your house you best live in a neighborhood that has 300 amp house circuits aka not a poor neighborhood, and they charge the living crap out of those rich folks like 40x the cost poor people pay.
So the concept of "illegal bitcoin mining" in Iran is you've got a warehouse drawing 50 KW hooked up to the billing system at the subsidized "poor person" rate. In fact they even allude in some articles to there's 100K people worth of mining going on and nonsense like that.
So the real non-propaganda story is Iran gives poor neighborhoods a preferential tariff of $0.02 / KWh and some jerks are connecting their warehouse of miners illegally.
In some cultures and some locations all you gotta do is slip the electric company employees $100 and you get anything you want for free until auditing sweeps thru... of course you can pay auditors too, in some cultures...
This will become a bigger issue when electric cars are no longer status symbols because even poor people have hand-me-downs. Some shady-ass creepy people with jumper cables down by the substation will charge your car for $5 cash no questions asked or you can go to the legal charger station and its like $20 on your credit card (with inflation etc)