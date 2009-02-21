from the Himalaya-Warming dept.
Coverage from How does a glacier burst? Flooding in India leaves at least 31 dead and 165 missing:
At least 31 people are dead and 165 are missing after a flood hit northern India on Sunday. The flood was caused when part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris down a mountain, sweeping away everything in its path.
Rescuers on Monday were trying to rescue 37 power plant workers who remained trapped in a tunnel.
More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
The flood was caused when a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off Sunday morning, releasing water trapped behind it.
"Everything was swept away, people, cattle and trees," Sangram Singh Rawat, a former village council member of Raini, the site closest to the glacier, told local media, according to Reuters.
Here is one and another of many video reports on YouTube.
(Score: 2) by progo on Tuesday February 09, @07:10PM (1 child)
The chemically simple mineral "water" actually has a melting point below the average surface temperature of the Earth.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 09, @07:37PM
I bet it's basic science, but after four years of unsubstantiated original and retransmitted claims from like half the people in the US, a link would be nice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:11PM (1 child)
I've heard that a chunk of ice broke off and ran down to bust a dam, causing the flood.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 09, @08:01PM
That was sort of the story I first heard. But, not only was there a chunk of ice falling into the lake, but that ice released a lake of water behind it, kinda like the ice age megafloods. https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/megafloods-of-the-ice-age/ [pbs.org]
It is not at all clear that the ice hit the dam - a big-ass wave of water was probably enough to overwhelm the dam. The ice could well be stuck way upstream of the dam, stuck on a bunch of rocks or something.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
