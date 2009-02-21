Stories
How Does a Glacier Burst? Flooding in India Leaves 31 Dead and 165 Missing

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 09, @06:46PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Himalaya-Warming dept.
News

aristarchus writes:

Coverage from How does a glacier burst? Flooding in India leaves at least 31 dead and 165 missing:

At least 31 people are dead and 165 are missing after a flood hit northern India on Sunday. The flood was caused when part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris down a mountain, sweeping away everything in its path.

Rescuers on Monday were trying to rescue 37 power plant workers who remained trapped in a tunnel.

More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The flood was caused when a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off Sunday morning, releasing water trapped behind it.

"Everything was swept away, people, cattle and trees," Sangram Singh Rawat, a former village council member of Raini, the site closest to the glacier, told local media, according to Reuters.

Here is one and another of many video reports on YouTube.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @06:56PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @06:56PM (#1110824)

    First person to post a political screed for this natural disaster gets an organic shit sandwich on the house from me. I tried it; it's not half bad.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:55PM (#1110854)

      This ain't political, it ain't racisss, it's just a bunch of hillbillies. Nothing to worry about here, move on citizen.

  • (Score: 2) by progo on Tuesday February 09, @07:10PM (1 child)

    by progo (6356) on Tuesday February 09, @07:10PM (#1110831) Homepage

    The chemically simple mineral "water" actually has a melting point below the average surface temperature of the Earth.

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 09, @07:37PM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday February 09, @07:37PM (#1110847)

      I bet it's basic science, but after four years of unsubstantiated original and retransmitted claims from like half the people in the US, a link would be nice.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:11PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:11PM (#1110832)

    I've heard that a chunk of ice broke off and ran down to bust a dam, causing the flood.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 09, @08:01PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 09, @08:01PM (#1110857) Homepage Journal

      That was sort of the story I first heard. But, not only was there a chunk of ice falling into the lake, but that ice released a lake of water behind it, kinda like the ice age megafloods. https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/megafloods-of-the-ice-age/ [pbs.org]

      It is not at all clear that the ice hit the dam - a big-ass wave of water was probably enough to overwhelm the dam. The ice could well be stuck way upstream of the dam, stuck on a bunch of rocks or something.

      --
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @07:28PM (#1110840)

    Have they tried rebooting ?

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @08:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 09, @08:02PM (#1110858)

    Shit is dark and absorbs more solar energy than white glacier ice, so when enough Indians shit on the glacier it melts and bursts.

