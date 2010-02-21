The GNU Network Utilities (inetutils) has seen its first major release in nine years or even the first release at all in six years since the prior point release. With GNU inetutils 2.0 are several updates to common programs like ping and ifconfig.

GNU's inetutils provides the commonly used command-line network utilities on Linux and other Unix-like systems. Given the significant time since the inetutils 1.9 release in 2011, there are a number of changes to find with today's inetutils 2.0 milestone.

[...] More details on the long overdue GNU inetutils 2.0 release via the GNU mailing list.