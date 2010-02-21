Stories
GNU Network Utilities Sees First Major Release In 9 Years (inetutils 2.0) - Phoronix

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 10, @12:25PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The GNU Network Utilities (inetutils) has seen its first major release in nine years or even the first release at all in six years since the prior point release. With GNU inetutils 2.0 are several updates to common programs like ping and ifconfig.

GNU's inetutils provides the commonly used command-line network utilities on Linux and other Unix-like systems. Given the significant time since the inetutils 1.9 release in 2011, there are a number of changes to find with today's inetutils 2.0 milestone.

[...] More details on the long overdue GNU inetutils 2.0 release via the GNU mailing list.

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=GNU-inetutils-2.0

  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday February 10, @01:00PM

    by driverless (4770) on Wednesday February 10, @01:00PM (#1111128)

    Noteworthy changes in release 2.0 (2021-02-05) [stable]
    [...]
    A work-around specific to GNU/Hurd.
    [...]
    Improve the support for GNU/Hurd.

    I can see why they haven't been rushing to push out new updates...

