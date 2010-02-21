Stories
Nvidia is Requiring Laptop Makers to be More Transparent About RTX 30-Series Specs

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 10, @02:57PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Nvidia is requiring laptop makers to be more transparent about RTX 30-series specs:

Nvidia is now requiring, not just encouraging, companies selling laptops with its new RTX 30-series graphics chips to be more transparent about the kind of power people can expect. Nvidia tells The Verge these companies will have to disclose specific clock speed stats and total graphics power on online product pages — all of which tells people everything they need to know about a laptop's graphics potential, for better or worse.

[...] It's encouraging to see Nvidia no longer allows companies to hide this vital information from marketing materials. It should go far enough in helping buyers make an educated purchase without having to wait on reviewers and early adopters to report on the specs.

