from the ?-look-for-the-union-label-? dept.
Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs:
Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.
Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company's IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.
Doniz said affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @08:08PM
N/T
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 10, @08:21PM
We can't keep the nose up, MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY!
This is easily solved sir. I need you to turn the airplane off and turn it back on again...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @08:29PM (1 child)
It's Indians all the way down, son.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @08:42PM
Not to disagree with your stereotype which certainly has plenty of evidence behind it. but that's not the only possible outcome. I know of a respected aerospace supplier that has a software branch in India. With proper management, reasonable pay and good training, they deliver high quality code--so it is possible.
My takeaway is that most of the problems we hear about from India are due to crappy pay and crappy management, which are recipes for bad code just about anywhere.