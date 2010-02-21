WHO team rejects lab origin of coronavirus, focuses on animals, frozen food:
After 12 days of field work in Wuhan, China, an international team of scientists assembled by the World Health Organization have wrapped up its investigation into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that mushroomed out of the city in December of 2019.
The team's findings support researchers' previous leading hypothesis of how the pandemic began—that the virus used a still-elusive intermediate animal host as a bridge to infect humans from a distant reservoir host, such as horseshoe bats. But the team did fill in new, intriguing details of the pandemic's first, crucial month—and ruled out sensational theories that the pandemic was born from a laboratory incident.
"Our initial findings suggest that the introduction [to humans] through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway," Peter Ben Embarek, WHO International Team Lead, said in a 3-hour press conference on the team's findings, livestreamed from Wuhan on February 9. Though researchers in China have already surveyed 11,000 animals around the country in search of that host, all have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 so far, the team noted. Identifying the intermediary host "will require more studies and more specific, targeted research," Embarek added.
[...] In all, the investigators settled on exploring four main hypotheses:
- The intermediary host hypothesis, which they found most likely
- The lab origin hypothesis, which they ruled out
- A direct zoonotic spillover hypothesis, which they also determined is unlikely
- And an indirect transmission from frozen food or through the cold supply chain, which they left open
Hypothesis 3 would require direct transmission to a human from an infected reservoir animal, such as horseshoe bats or perhaps a pangolin. Both animals have been found carrying viruses genetically related to SARS-CoV-2, and horseshoe bats are well-known for carrying diverse populations of coronaviruses. But, given that Wuhan lacks bat populations, the researchers deemed it unlikely that a direct transmission from such an animal as a bat was the spark that set off the roaring pandemic.
Instead, they think it more likely that the virus jumped to an intermediate animal species that had more regular contact with humans, giving the virus plenty of opportunities to evolve to infect humans and then spread among them. This is how other infamous coronaviruses—including SARS-CoV, the cause of SARS—spread to people. Since SARS-CoV-2 emerged, it's become clear that it several animal species are highly susceptible to the virus, including mink and cats.
"Generally speaking, a virus causing a global pandemic must be highly adapted to human environments," Dr. Liang Wannian, Chinese team lead and executive vice dean of school of public health at Tsinghua, said in today's press conference via an interpreter. "Such adaptations may occur suddenly or may have evolved through multiple steps, with each step driven by natural selection."
The WHO team is now keenly interested in further studies looking into the animals and animal products that are commonly moved into and out of Wuhan—including frozen ones.
(Score: 2, Redundant) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 10, @10:38PM (17 children)
No way could China have influenced the researchers, however indirectly. /sarcasm
I'll just continue to believe that the virus did, indeed, escape one of the laboratories. There were two labs working on this, or a very very similar virus. It is possible to track a coronavirus from the mine to Wuhan, and there is fairly credible evidence that one of the labs was working on altering the virus. The only real question, in my mind, is whether any of the researchers were actually attempting to weaponize the virus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 2, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 10, @10:44PM (10 children)
[citation needed]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 10, @10:50PM
It's Runaway: not citation needed, brain needed. Runaway believes everything he reads on the internets. He's a moron, and Gateway Pundit is no longer.
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo? https://www.jpost.com/international/false-claims-in-syria-biden-will-start-war-as-us-presence-
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @10:58PM (3 children)
No [express.co.uk] evidence [independent.co.uk] exists [nymag.com] whatsoever [wiley.com]
Most likely this virus just sprung into existence with the polybasic furin cleavage site that nothing evolutionary close to it has. Obviously the result of a recombination event which then evolved affinity to human ACE2 receptors without ever being detected. All considered 20-50 years worth of natural evolution is so much more likely than six months in a lab. Also the sky is luminous green, China is a champion of human rights and Joe Biden is the most popular president evar!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 10, @11:01PM (2 children)
The first sentence in your first link: "SCIENTISTS in China can be seen handling bats with their bare hands in unearthed video footage from two years before the coronavirus pandemic."
Boy, you're really leading off strong!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:09PM
To get the points and win the prize, tell us why scientists were handling bats at virology institute? Were they perhaps doing some form of research? Come on DeathMonkey, you can do it, take a wild guess. You have my fullest confidence that you can make the intellectual leap and clear the gaping chasm of intuition all by yourself.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 10, @11:33PM
1) did nothing apart from drink coffee and laugh at how they were able to earn money doing nothing in their labs all day long; or
2) did some research on the viruses thus isolated, as per their various grant funding proposals, and job descriptions generally.
Oh - you wag - you've found the missing third case, you clever smartypants, you! Yes, obviously, if they're doing no work they wouldn't even bother going into their labs, they were lazing at home all day. That's got to be it.
Case closed. Thank you for bringing such clarity to the discussion.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 10, @11:04PM (2 children)
"We will use S protein sequence data, infectious clone technology, in vitro and in vivo infection experiments and analysis of receptor binding to test the hypothesis that % divergence thresholds in S protein sequences predict spillover potential."
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:41PM
Better link to NIH funding details [grantome.com] and the pause [nih.gov]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 10, @11:54PM
"""
Video taken just days before the start of the coronavirus pandemic shows a current World Health Organization (WHO) inspector discuss the testing of modified coronaviruses on human cells and humanized mice in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), just weeks before the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the city of Wuhan itself.
In a video that was originally taken on Dec. 9, 2019, three weeks before the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announced an outbreak of a new form of pneumonia, virologist Vincent Racaniello interviewed British zoologist and president of EcoHealth Alliance Peter Daszak about his work at the nonprofit to protect the world from the emergence of new diseases and predict pandemics. Since 2014, Daszak's organization has received millions of dollars of funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), which it has funneled to the WIV to carry out research on bat coronaviruses.
"""
So we have "modified coronaviruses" - who did that? Must be God!
And God was apparently working in his mysterious ways "in the Wuhan Institute of Virology".
Which bit of that do you think does not support Runaway's "one of the labs was working on altering the virus" stance that you so staunchly, unwaveringly, closed-mindedly, disbelieve?
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:36PM
see here [soylentnews.org] for the primary source.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 10, @11:48PM
Google Shi Zhengli for citations. Her name has been closely associated with all non-government approved disclosures about the virus.
Then ask yourself why the Chinese government forbade Chinese researchers from investigating the origins of the virus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday February 10, @10:58PM (1 child)
I think a better theory is that the virus escaped Dracula caves in Europe.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday February 10, @11:25PM
It's a hoax to punish Americans for their Anti-Semitism. The beatings will continue until morale improves!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @10:59PM
Of course definitely NOT influenced!!
Data was simply bent until it fit the predetermined results curve.
Next up, the results of a "free and fair election", to three decimal points, a week before voting day.
(Score: 2) by helel on Wednesday February 10, @11:27PM (2 children)
In short the virus doesn't look like the one's we have created in labs in the past. Also it shows signs of actively evolving against the human immune system, something that would not happen in the lab.
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:42PM
Have you considered what happens in these [shoebat.com] labs [businessinsider.nl] then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:53PM
Nothing like Chinese scientists inserting an FCS into a protein [nih.gov] as described here. [google.com] Why scientists would need to do that when, apparently, China and the WHO now insist they just appear "by fucking magic™" remains one of the great unknowns. A recombination event requires a pattern compatible RNA virus which has not been described while China pushed out a closely related sequence of a naturally occuring bat corona virus just as the pandemic hit.
IIRC US scientists also successfully inserted an FCS into SARS-1 but I'm having difficulty finding that paper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @10:46PM (3 children)
This is the same WHO that told us there was no evidence of human to human transmission in January 2020. Opposed travel restrictions on the grounds of "racism" and spent two entire months blathering about "isolated epidemics" before agreeing with those of us who aren't CCP funded that we were in fact dealing with a global pandemic. They then insisted masks were not needed and it took them until July to admit aerosol transmission was possible despite people screaming at them since February. Has anybody explained why Chinese officials went to such lengths to cover up the outbreak of what they claim is a natural origin virus?
If the WHO claim something, assume the opposite is true and you'll be correct 100% of the time! The WHO has proven itself the biggest danger to global public health in a century, why are we funding them? [spectator.us]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 10, @10:52PM (2 children)
Infection prevention and control during health care when novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection is suspected Interim guidance 10 January 2020 [who.int]
Go ahead and show me the part where it says there is no human transmission.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:02PM
Here [twitter.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 10, @11:21PM
-- WHO, Jan. 14 2020, on their official twitter account.
And before you wiggle - propagating someone else's supposed fact with no additional commentary to the contrary *is* supporting that information's supposed factual status.
And a clue to avoid repeating your logical fallacy in the future - when someone claims X said Y, finding a citation where X said something that isn't Y is *absolutely not* a counter-argument. For example, I'm sure people can find me post things on SN where I agree with whatever argument you are espousing, however, those would not be evidence to counter a claim that I am disagreeing with your argumentation now.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 10, @10:51PM (2 children)
We don't have absolute concrete proof that the people who had been working, and publishing papers, on gain of function research, specifically in the field of increased human transmissibility, on the SARS family of coronaviruses for years, and who had falsified, or at least not kept to agreed standards, records of precisely what they had been working on, had actually performed increased human transmissibility GoF on this particular SARS coronavirus. Therefore God!
Not really seeing a difference.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 10, @10:54PM (1 child)
The difference only matters if you have a desperate desire to blame the whole thing on China.
I'm sure nobody would allow such motivation to cloud their beliefs.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 10, @11:24PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 3, Informative) by edinlinux on Wednesday February 10, @11:14PM (2 children)
Here is a very good (but very long) article on where it is believed Coronavirus came from and how they came to that determination on a well grounded scientific basis.
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/coronavirus-lab-escape-theory.html [nymag.com]
TLDR: It was naturally occurring, but selectively breeded in the Wuhan lab to become more virulent against humans (they were trying to find out how far from become a pandemic naturally found strains were). Unfortunately one of the samples got out of the lab accidently, and actually started a real pandemic.
The background research work was done by Alina Chan, a research fellow at the Broad Institute at M.I.T. Its all in the article above at New York Magazine. Read It.
[Though not in the article, but in other places, this also explains why the Chinese Govt kept foreigners out of the Wuhan lab for over a year, removed all instances of Bat Coronavirus research that lab was doing from the Internet back in March of last year..etc.]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 10, @11:30PM (1 child)
That article seems to skip one smallish step, early in the history of the virus. It has been hypothesized that the virus mutated very early on, when those first half dozen miners were brought to the hospital, and placed in intensive care. Those first victims received very good treatment, and were kept alive long enough for the first couple generations of virus to adapt to infecting the human lung. The hypothesis leaves me believing that had the miners succumbed to the disease early, that vital mutation would not have taken place. The samples carried back to Wuhan were already mutated to readily infect human lung tissue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Wednesday February 10, @11:40PM
hmmm. Not sure that conclusion can me made. It was rather the massiveness of the infection that overwhelmed the immune system. The first round in the mine was not good at all at infecting humans, and it was not transmissable. Once it was 'breeded / refined' in the lab (see article for how they did this), then it got really infectious for humans. The statistical analysis MIT did in the article showing this is quite convincing.. (to me at least, but who am I to question MIT :-) )
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 10, @11:32PM
Guess which country export most frozen seafood?
Damn straight. It's China, from their pirate fishing fleets all across the globe.