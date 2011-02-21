== How to reproduce ==

Open a screen and bring it to display the character sequence described below. (For example: paste them into bash)

[... ] == Additional Context ==

Some player joined a minecraft server i maintain and startet 10s after joining to type the UTF-8 characters above in multiple commands (very likely automated). As i log these commands in a screen, screen crashed and terminated my minecraft server. So this bug is already exploited, but very likely without knowing the origin in screen.