from the It's-not-my-fault! dept.
Screen segfaults by displaying some UTF-8 character combination:
== How to reproduce ==
Open a screen and bring it to display the character sequence described below. (For example: paste them into bash)
[... ] == Additional Context ==
Some player joined a minecraft server i maintain and startet 10s after joining to type the UTF-8 characters above in multiple commands (very likely automated). As i log these commands in a screen, screen crashed and terminated my minecraft server. So this bug is already exploited, but very likely without knowing the origin in screen.
See the actual bug report for affected versions of screen as well as for the 1800+ characters long string of Unicode characters which triggered the bug.
Forewarned is forearmed.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 11, @04:16AM
I use screen daily for work, and I regularly have to open a terminal to kill it because I (mis)types the wrong sequence of control characters.
Screen is great but it's far from bulletproof.