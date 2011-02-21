Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

"screen" Program segfaults When Trying to Display Some UTF-8 Character Combination

posted by martyb on Thursday February 11, @02:32AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the It's-not-my-fault! dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Screen segfaults by displaying some UTF-8 character combination:

== How to reproduce ==
Open a screen and bring it to display the character sequence described below. (For example: paste them into bash)

[... ] == Additional Context ==
Some player joined a minecraft server i maintain and startet 10s after joining to type the UTF-8 characters above in multiple commands (very likely automated). As i log these commands in a screen, screen crashed and terminated my minecraft server. So this bug is already exploited, but very likely without knowing the origin in screen.

See the actual bug report for affected versions of screen as well as for the 1800+ characters long string of Unicode characters which triggered the bug.

Forewarned is forearmed.

Original Submission


«  NASA Awards SpaceX $331.8 Million for Falcon Heavy Launch to Build the Lunar Gateway
"screen" Program segfaults When Trying to Display Some UTF-8 Character Combination | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 11, @04:16AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday February 11, @04:16AM (#1111410)

    I use screen daily for work, and I regularly have to open a terminal to kill it because I (mis)types the wrong sequence of control characters.

    Screen is great but it's far from bulletproof.

(1)