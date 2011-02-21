CD PROJEKT RED, the video game development studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher trilogy, has disclosed a ransomware attack that impacted its network.

The Polish gaming studio said in an official statement that the attackers breached the internal network and were able to collect CD PROJEKT capital group data before encrypting systems and leaving behind a ransom note.

"We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident," CD PROJEKT RED said.

This is the second time CD PROJEKT RED has been hit by ransomware, after a similar attack in 2017.

The attackers claim in the ransom note left on CD PROJEKT RED's encrypted systems that they were able to steal the full source code of Cyberpunk 2077, the Witcher 3, Gwent, as well as for an unreleased Witcher 3 version.

They also allegedly exfiltrated accounting, administration, legal, HR, and investor relations documents before encrypting the company's systems.

Systems compromised in the attack did not contain customers' personal data according to information available following an ongoing investigation.

"We are still investigating the incident, however at this time we can confirm that —to our best knowledge — the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services," the company said.