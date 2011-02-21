https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-55975052
South Africa has put its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold after a study showed "disappointing" results against its new Covid variant.
Scientists say the variant accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in South Africa.
The trial, involving some 2,000 people, found that the vaccine offered "minimal protection" against mild and moderate cases.
(Submitter's Note: it's worth pointing out that mild and moderate cases are the less important things to prevent against. The big thing is to prevent severe cases. So even if this proves true, it may not be a huge deal.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:15PM
Because minimal protection is better than no protection, eh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:38PM
It's a shitty vaccine for those countries who can't or won't get better ones. Even the Russian Sputnik vaccine is more effective, I believe. Someone please add details.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:43PM
thanks, I never would've figured that out on my own
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Thursday February 11, @03:49PM (2 children)
Mild and moderate today. Underlying organ damage could significantly reduce life expectancy and health in later life. That's not business as usual.
Pretty sure a lot of those that are suffering from Long COVID would fall under that "mild and moderate". Just because something's not immediately life-threatening doesn't mean it's not debilitating and life-changing.
They gotta keep the economy going though so those cases have to get swept under the rug.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Thursday February 11, @04:25PM (1 child)
Mild cases is what drives the rate of new infections and this boosts mortality much more than severe cases.
We don't need a vaccine that prevent deaths as much as a one that prevents spread.
Similarly, a faster spreading but less deadly mutations as more deadly in the end; for this virus at least.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday February 11, @04:39PM
Yeah, that too.
Yes I've been hoping it would gradually mutate into something much less harmful which is an idea commonly raised about diseases in epidemics. The trouble is I think that referred to much more lethal diseases than COVID-19. "Less harmful" just means the infected person only needs to be well enough and active enough to host the disease for a while and continue its spread through the population. COVID at the moment is nowhere close to being a disease that could run out of living people to infect nor incapacitate a majority to the point they stop spreading it.
