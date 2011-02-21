Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Covid: South Africa Halts AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout Over New Variant

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 11, @03:05PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-55975052

South Africa has put its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold after a study showed "disappointing" results against its new Covid variant.

Scientists say the variant accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in South Africa.

The trial, involving some 2,000 people, found that the vaccine offered "minimal protection" against mild and moderate cases.

(Submitter's Note: it's worth pointing out that mild and moderate cases are the less important things to prevent against. The big thing is to prevent severe cases. So even if this proves true, it may not be a huge deal.)

Original Submission


«  Army Builds Wideband DC to 20 GHz Quantum Receiver
Covid: South Africa Halts AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout Over New Variant | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:15PM (#1111557)

    Because minimal protection is better than no protection, eh?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:38PM (#1111561)

    It's a shitty vaccine for those countries who can't or won't get better ones. Even the Russian Sputnik vaccine is more effective, I believe. Someone please add details.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @03:43PM (#1111564)

    (Submitter's Note: it's worth pointing out that mild and moderate cases are the less important things to prevent against. The big thing is to prevent severe cases.

    thanks, I never would've figured that out on my own

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Thursday February 11, @03:49PM (2 children)

    by acid andy (1683) on Thursday February 11, @03:49PM (#1111568) Homepage Journal

    Submitter's Note: it's worth pointing out that mild and moderate cases are the less important things to prevent against. The big thing is to prevent severe cases. So even if this proves true, it may not be a huge deal.

    Mild and moderate today. Underlying organ damage could significantly reduce life expectancy and health in later life. That's not business as usual.

    Pretty sure a lot of those that are suffering from Long COVID would fall under that "mild and moderate". Just because something's not immediately life-threatening doesn't mean it's not debilitating and life-changing.

    They gotta keep the economy going though so those cases have to get swept under the rug.

    --
    SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Thursday February 11, @04:25PM (1 child)

      by legont (4179) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 11, @04:25PM (#1111574)

      Mild cases is what drives the rate of new infections and this boosts mortality much more than severe cases.
      We don't need a vaccine that prevent deaths as much as a one that prevents spread.

      Similarly, a faster spreading but less deadly mutations as more deadly in the end; for this virus at least.

      --
      "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

      • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday February 11, @04:39PM

        by acid andy (1683) on Thursday February 11, @04:39PM (#1111585) Homepage Journal

        Yeah, that too.

        Similarly, a faster spreading but less deadly mutations as more deadly in the end; for this virus at least.

        Yes I've been hoping it would gradually mutate into something much less harmful which is an idea commonly raised about diseases in epidemics. The trouble is I think that referred to much more lethal diseases than COVID-19. "Less harmful" just means the infected person only needs to be well enough and active enough to host the disease for a while and continue its spread through the population. COVID at the moment is nowhere close to being a disease that could run out of living people to infect nor incapacitate a majority to the point they stop spreading it.

        --
        SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.
(1)