Ford and Google announced a six-year strategic partnership in which they will collaborate on new technologies and install Google's Android operating system as the primary system in its infotainment screens in millions of Ford and Lincoln cars and trucks starting in 2023.

Android's operating system will enable drivers to access Google Maps for in-vehicle navigation and Google's Voice Assistant for handling voice commands in the car without the use of an Android phone. Ford vehicles have come with the automaker's proprietary Sync system since 2007, which has been featured across its portfolio. It is not clear whether Ford will continue to use the Sync name on this new system.

Starting in 2023, Ford cars will also begin offering an in-car version of the Google Play Store to download apps for things like music, audiobooks and podcasts.

In addition, Google will also be Ford's preferred provider for cloud data storage, executives from Ford and Google said. Ford will also use Google's artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities to better interpret the data it collects from vehicles and its own operations to improve upon things like customer service, manufacturing and marketing.