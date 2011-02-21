from the Welcome-to-the-google-verse dept.
Millions of Ford vehicles will run Google's Android operating system starting in 2023:
Ford and Google announced a six-year strategic partnership in which they will collaborate on new technologies and install Google's Android operating system as the primary system in its infotainment screens in millions of Ford and Lincoln cars and trucks starting in 2023.
Android's operating system will enable drivers to access Google Maps for in-vehicle navigation and Google's Voice Assistant for handling voice commands in the car without the use of an Android phone. Ford vehicles have come with the automaker's proprietary Sync system since 2007, which has been featured across its portfolio. It is not clear whether Ford will continue to use the Sync name on this new system.
Starting in 2023, Ford cars will also begin offering an in-car version of the Google Play Store to download apps for things like music, audiobooks and podcasts.
In addition, Google will also be Ford's preferred provider for cloud data storage, executives from Ford and Google said. Ford will also use Google's artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities to better interpret the data it collects from vehicles and its own operations to improve upon things like customer service, manufacturing and marketing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Thursday February 11, @07:58AM (1 child)
I just want a car that works reliably. Why do I have to join your techno progressive spy cult as well?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @08:13AM
Yep. Fuck that.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Thursday February 11, @08:19AM
Almost everyone has a smartphone. You can get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy J2 off tracfone.com for $30 ($15 for the phone and $15 for mandatory month plan card). Get one of those vent phone holders off Ebay for $5 and a cigarette charger for $5.
You can load Google maps and click on the city you want to save the map for and click download. You can use Google maps offline!
All that for a whopping $40. Lord knows how much they want to charge for this stupid Google dash bullshit.
Besides... I even heard, with some cars, when that panel breaks your car is fucked.
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday February 11, @09:01AM
Unfortunately experience shows clearly that's no long term solution, what will you buy instead? When the manufacturers collude and quit making sane hardware, they move us toward that dark future where the only options are to buy this sort of insane garbage, or have no car at all.
And they're all happily hurtling down that path just as fast as they can manage.
The *other* sort of Marxist.