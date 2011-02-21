Stories
Intel Sues Former Employee Who Allegedly Took Trade Secrets to New Job at Microsoft

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 11, @10:35PM
takyon writes:

Intel sues Oregon engineer who left for Microsoft, allegedly taking trade secrets with him

Intel sued a former Oregon employee Friday, alleging he took trade secrets with him when he bolted for Microsoft and used the information to gain an advantage in subsequent business negotiations with Intel.

The engineer, Varun Gupta, worked for Intel for a decade before leaving for Microsoft in January 2020, according to the suit. He allegedly loaded Intel trade secrets onto two USB drives before quitting and later accessed them on his Microsoft-issued laptop.

[...] [The] litigation indicates Intel and Microsoft worked together to investigate the incident.

Intel's complaint claims that Gupta had denied knowing where the one of the USB drives was, but later turned it over to Microsoft for analysis. He claimed to have discarded a second USB drive that allegedly contained Intel secrets, according to the litigation.

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @11:02PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 11, @11:02PM (#1111756)

    Was drive H1B ejected successfully?

    • (Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday February 11, @11:11PM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) on Thursday February 11, @11:11PM (#1111762) Homepage

      " Intel's complaint claims that Gupta had denied knowing where the one of the USB drives was, but later turned it over to Microsoft for analysis. He claimed to have discarded a second USB drive that allegedly contained Intel secrets, according to the litigation. "

      Ey Pajeet Poodoo, is that code finished yet? No, I mean will it actually compile this time? Show me that it compiles. Well, I may not be a coder by trade, but I know when something compiles, and your code ain't compiling. Well, is is ready or is it not ready? *Sigh* Nevermind, quit staggering and babbling and let me know when it's ready. For real this time.

      Q: What do an Indian H1-B and a cue ball have in common?

      A: The harder you hit 'em, the more English you get out of them.

